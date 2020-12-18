“You know what you haven’t made in a long time that you should make again because it was really good?”
These are words that I dread.
Not because I don’t like compliments. I do. (And, believe me, it’s not that I get so many compliments on my cooking that I’m suffering from an overload.)
And it’s not that I want to stay out of the kitchen. Granted, sometimes I do, but if someone likes something I made enough to request it again, I definitely feel inspired to make repeats.
The problem is this: I’m never sure that I can locate the recipe again.
I’m guessing that right now you are picturing a kitchen — or even a house — with recipes strewn helter-skelter, covering the tops of furniture, tucked under picture frames on the mantle and thrown into the junk drawer.
You can erase that image from your mind. That’s not the case at all.
I have a recipe box and recipe-card book with categories and recipes neatly filed in each category. And I have a number of recipe books neatly stacked in my kitchen cupboard.
The problem is twofold: The sheer number of recipes and the fact that I get bored with the old standbys and like to try new recipes.
I have a generous aunt who for years sent me one or two recipe books each year from Taste of Home. The collection I’ve amassed is wonderful and amazing — and sometimes overwhelming. If I live to be 110 and have the ability to cook three times a day every day until then, I still won’t be able to try every recipe in all of the books that I own.
Granted, I could get rid of some. But which ones? Each one has one or more recipes that have been very successful — and many more that seem promising.
When looking for some new dish to try, my “method,” if you can call it that, is to grab a stack of recipe books and start leafing through them, hoping that some picture or set of ingredients will grab my attention and appeal to me.
There is nothing wrong with this procedure — until I need to find a recipe again.
If I were more organized, I would create some kind of a spreadsheet with lists of categories or ingredients, linking them back to certain recipe books.
I do consider myself organized in other aspects of my life, but definitely not in the recipe aspect. My only organization in terms of finding a recipe that’s not in my recipe box or recipe-card book is the organization in my brain — I can often remember that a certain recipe was in a certain recipe book with a certain picture on the front.
This technique is unfortunately linked to the vibrancy of my brain, which seems less vibrant with each passing year. If I do live to be 110, I probably will just keep making the same recipes because I will have forgotten that I’d already tried them. Kind of like “50 First Dates” but instead “50 First Recipes.”
The other day, my son said, “You know what you haven’t made in a while? Remember that recipe for a snack mix that was sweet and crunchy and had Chex and pecans and … ?
Oh, yes. Yes, I do. I remember it well.
Where to locate it, though — that I don’t remember so well.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsbyrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.