Columbus found enough success on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor to earn a pair of wire-to-wire wins over the Panthers boys and girls basketball teams Friday night.
In the boys contest the Discoverers escaped a momentum shift when Easton Sullivan’s drive to the basket with two minutes remaining became an offensive charging foul instead of a potential 3-point play, and Columbus outscored Norfolk 6-1 the rest of the way to secure its 46-39 win.
The Discoverers’ final margin of victory was a solid 52-37 in the girls showdown, but only because Norfolk’s 9-0 run to end the third quarter fizzled out early in the fourth, allowing Columbus to regroup down down the stretch for the victory.
The Discoverers’ defensive strategy in the boys game, a mix of man-to-man and 2-3 zone, didn’t disrupt Norfolk offensively until the second half–specifically the fourth period–when Columbus employed occasional trapping from the zone.
After trailing 24-22 at the half and 36-31 after three quarters, the Panthers struggled during the crucial final eight minutes.
“I just didn’t do a good enough job tonight, didn’t have a good enough game plan. The kids did well, but I didn’t prepare well enough–I’ve got to be better for them,” Panthers boys coach Ben Bohn said. “I should have had a little more (offense) ready for their 2-3 (zone defense), I think. I should have been more prepared for that.”
Although Sullivan drained a 3 less than a minute into the period, Norfolk didn’t score again for the next 3 ½ minutes–and, unfortunately, didn’t make the most of its opportunities.
The Panthers made just 1 of 2 free throws on two occasions and missed out on a 3-point play with another free throw miss but trailed just 40-38 with three minutes to play–and Columbus left the door to victory ajar, missing the front end of two bonus free throw chances.
But Norfolk also missed the front-end of a bonus opportunity and, after the Discoverers scored on a drive to the basket to lead 42–38, Sullivan took the ball to the basket.
The ensuing contact as Sullivan scored in the lane resulted in a charging foul on Sullivan and the basket being waved off. Instead of a trip to the free throw line for the and-one opportunity, Columbus took possession with a a minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the game.
“The kid that took the charge–that’s not by accident. That was his third of the game,” Columbus boys coach Jordan Hitchcock said. “He’s in position, and his feet are set. It was a huge play. It was kind of a make-or-break (moment).”
The Discoverers’ missed a pair of free throws, but Norfolk gained a single point on a two-shot trip to the Quinn Freshour added two free throws.
“I was proud of our kids. We didn’t shoot very well tonight, but we executed well enough on both ends and took care of the ball well enough to give ourselves a chance,” Hitchcock said. “In the fourth quarter we missed three front-ends of one-and-one’s, so we didn’t shoot well from the field or from the line, but stayed in the game against a Norfolk team that is scrappy and has some good players.”
Columbus–which made 6 of 13 field goal attempts in the first quarter–opened the game with a 3 by Griffin Micek and, after the Panthers’ Coleson Barritt answered with a 3, responded with a 6-0 run that contributed to a 15-11 Discoverers’ lead.
A pair of 3s by Tanner Eisenhauer and Brayden Hendershot late in the second period allowed Norfolk to trail 24-22 at the half.
Sullivan’s 10-point total led the Panthers, now 2-8, in scoring, while Connor Martinez paced Columbus ( 5-6) with 12 points.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Columbus used a full-court zone press to speed up the Panthers and, as a result, outscored the an uncomfortable Norfolk team 11-1 in the game’s first three minutes en route to a 16-7 first quarter lead.
Four threes, two by Jordyn Trotta and one each by Molly Goc and Anisten Barnett, paced the Discoverers to another 16 points in the second quarter to lead 32-16 at halftime.
Meanwhile, Norfolk managed three field goals in each of those first two periods–three by freshman Bo Caskey.
But the Panthers found their offense late in the third period when a 3 by sophomore Emma Long sparked a 9-0 Norfolk run in the last minute and a half of the quarter.
That run began after Emerson Waldow contributed a free throw, Eisenhauer scored on a drive, and Waldow beat the buzzer with a 3 from the point in transition to cut the Discoverers’ lead to 43-30–and Norfolk had a chance to continue the run with two trips to the free throw line as the final period began.
The Panthers, however, made just 1 of 4 free throws, and Columbus answered by outscoring Norfolk 9-4 during the final seven minutes.
Maggie Luebbe’s two field goals–one a 3 from the point–and a basket by Carly Gaedeke countered two made baskets by the Panthers’ Cameryn Skiff to maintain a Discoverers’ 50-35 lead with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left to play.
Neither team finished strong offensively.
Columbus (5-7) managed a single field goal by Gaedeke, which completed her game-high 12-point total, while Norfolk made 2 of 5 free throws to create the 52-37 final score.
Eisenhauer scored 11 points to lead the Panthers, now 1-10 on the season.
Boys game
Columbus 15 9 12 10 – 46
Norfolk 11 11 9 8 – 39
COLUMBUS (5-6): Luke Messersmith 1-5 0-2 3, Quinn Freshour 1-8 2-2 4, Tanner Esch 4-10 1-2 9, Griffin Micek 2-2 0-4 5, Braeden Schefus 2-6 0-0 5, Connor Martinez 5-10 0-0 12, Caden Kapels 4-10 0-1 8. Totals: 19-42 3-11 46.
NORFOLK (2-8): Coleson Barritt 1-3 3-8 5, Easton Sullivan 3-11 2-2 10, Brayden Hendershot 2-4 0-0 6, Ethan Synovec 0-0 0-2 0, Chase Swanson 1-7 0-0 3, Tanner Eisenhauer 2-5 2-2 7, Jack Borgmann 2-5 0-0 5, Braylon Owens 1-4 1-2 3. Totals: 12-39 8-16 39.
Girls game
Columbus 16 16 11 9 – 52
Norfolk 7 9 14 7 – 37
COLUMBUS (5-7): Maggie Luebbe 3-5 0-0 7, Ayla Janssen 3-8 0-0 6, Carly Gaedeke 5-9 0-0 12, Grayson Gentile 1-8 0-0 2, Kelyn Garrelts 1-2 0-0 2, Jordyn Trotta 4-12 0-1 11, Anisten Barnet 2-4 0-0 5, Molly Goc 3-6 0-0 7. Totals: 22-54 0-1 52.
NORFOLK (1-10): Bo Caskey 3-4 0-1 6, Emerson Waldow 2-8 2-6 7, Raina Andreasen 0-1 1-2 1, Abigail Ruda 0-2 1-4 1, Emma Long 1-3 0-0 3, Cameryn Skiff 3-7 0-0 8, Tasha Eisenhauer 4-12 2-4 11. Totals: 13-28 6-18 37.