A large crowd at Norfolk's Veterans Memorial Stadium watched as Norfolk High and Columbus battled to a 1-0 Discoverers’ first half advantage, then saw the Panthers forge a 1-1 deadlock in the second, then two scoreless overtime periods before the Discoverers earned a 2-1 shoot-out win on the final shot.
For the Panthers, who slip to 7-5 on the season, this was the team’s third shoot-out loss this year–after losing games to South Sioux City and Bellevue West in the same manner.
“(This loss) is super-heartbreaking for the players,” Norfolk coach Joe Myers said. “I know their coach, and he’s going to say they kind of got lucky, that Norfolk outplayed them.”
Myers wasn’t far off in his estimation of the viewpoint of Columbus coach John Arlt.
“We were very fortunate to win. It was a hard-fought, physical game, which it always is with Norfolk,” Arlt said. “At times it was really well-played, at times it got a little chippy, but I think both teams kept their composure, and we were very lucky to get out of here with a win.”
Experience in shoot-outs may or may not be a factor in the outcome since, for the 7-1 Discoverers, this was their first this season.
“This was our first shoot-out all year. Coming (to Norfolk) I told my assistant that we’ve only had one penalty kick all year. We work on PKs almost every day like most teams do, but when you’re in that situation–who knows,” Arlt said.
The first two players from each team to take shots in the shoot-out made them.
Norfolk’s Ben Schoenherr and Vidal Aguirre, along with the Discoverers’ Nicholas Bennett and Alan Ortiz, all delivered on balls sent inside the right post, with only Aguirre incorporating a change-of-pace speed that fooled Columbus’ keeper Kallweit–and the score stood at 2-2.
“I was really proud of my keeper (Kallweit) because the second shot, which went under him, I thought he could have maybe stopped. But he kept his focus and got the third (shot),” Arlt said.
The third shot attempt by each team was unsuccessful, with Kallweit pouncing on the intentionally slower attempt toward the left post by the Panthers’ Isidro Rosas Alarcon, and Norfolk keeper Kailyn Libengood deflecting the shot of Alan Adame, a left-footed Columbus player.
Brooks Reiman of Norfolk and Jorge Tovar of Columbus both took advantage of the team’s respective goalkeeper’s incorrectly anticipating the direction of their shots.
When the Panthers’ Brayden Long’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar, the Columbus shoot-out victory came on Spencer’s drive into the right-hand side of the net.
“It’s a tough situation (for the goalkeeper),” Arlt said. “Even at the international level, you’re at a huge disadvantage, and Norfolk’s keeper was fantastic tonight.”
Myers agreed that the keeper is in a difficult position, facing a shooter directly in front of them in a one-on-one match-up.
“That’s what I hate about shoot-outs. You’ve got some players who feel like they’re carrying the weight for the whole team,” Myers said. “But this is great for the game of soccer. There were a lot of people here tonight who got to see a quality match.”
Columbus got its first-half score on a free kick by Spencer from the right hash mark 34 yards out, a low liner that found the bottom left location of the net with 26:46 left in the half.
With the wind at their backs in the second half and trailing 1-0, the Panthers produced a dozen legitimate scoring opportunities.
One of those resulted in a penalty kick, which Schoenherr blasted inside the right post uncontested, as Kallweit defended the left half of the goal to forge the 1-1 tie with 24 minutes left in regulation.
The two overtime periods featured solid play by both keepers as each team manufactured a limited number of shots directly on goal.
“We always play them tough. I didn’t figure either team was going to win by (multiple goals). I hate shoot-outs,” Myers said. “So this stings for the players and the coaches. But there’s a lot of soccer still to play. We play at Westside Saturday and then the HAC tournament–probably at Kearney.”
Columbus (7-1) 1 0 (1) – 2
Norfolk (7-5) 0 1 (0) – 1
Goals: (C) Jayson Spencer; (N) Ben Schoenherr. Shoot-out scoring: (C) Nicholas Bennett, Alan Ortiz, Jorge Tovar, Spencer; (N) Schoenherr, Vidal Aguirre, Brooks Reiman.