Crofton campus of Restore Church

COMMUNITY BIBLE Church in rural Crofton closed its doors about three months ago. On Easter Sunday, it will launch as the Crofton campus of Restore Church, which has a strong focus on building discipleship. In addition to its house of worship in rural Crofton, Restore Church's Crofton campus will include office space downtown in the former Land & Lake Realty office.

 Courtesy photo

CROFTON — The Rev. Jeff Mueller has lofty goals, and the former Community Bible Church here plays an integral role in helping to achieve them.

Mueller, who serves as pastor of Restore Church in Yankton, is working with leadership groups within the congregation to prepare for the launch of Restore Church’s Crofton campus on Easter Sunday.

“We have an incredible desire to go into small communities where there’s not an abundance of churches and start new churches that takes really high-quality big church-style ministry and lives it out in the context of these smaller towns,” Mueller said.

Restore Church is a 5-year-old church plant in Yankton led by Mueller. Its new Crofton campus will worship at the former Community Bible Church building, located at 54699 Highway 12, 4 miles west of Crofton. The relationship between the two congregations began as Community Bible Church searched for a new pastor.

“At first, they were looking at hiring me, but Restore Yankton is where I was plugged in,” Mueller said. “There’s no way I could or would leave Yankton at this point.”

The idea then arose to close Community Bible Church and create Restore Church’s Crofton campus and have Mueller serve as pastor at both locations. Teams from both congregations have been working together since the closing of Community Bible to start the Crofton campus.

“There were about 30 when we started. I’m hoping for 40 to 50 when we launch,” Mueller said of the number of church attendees at Crofton.

Its first service will be at 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4.

In addition to its worship space in rural Crofton, Restore Church’s Crofton campus also will have an office on Main Street in the community. Mueller said in the long run, the church likely will hire someone to be localized in the Crofton community.

The Rev. Jeff Mueller

That is one of the church’s local goals, but, Mueller said the church also has regional and national goals, as well. Those goals include “saturating the region” with 20 churches in 20 years and to grow Jesus’ discipleship by 3 million.

Mueller said the four values of the church — to be Bible teaching, people reaching, community building and disciple making — include living out Jesus’ “Great Commission” of spreading the gospel.

“We have a very, very strong discipleship culture,” Mueller said. “Jesus said go, make disciples, and he will be with us and he will use it to transform the world and save souls in the process. We have this really big wake-up call where we realized we have no way of measuring whether or not we’re making disciples, so it probably means we are not.”

Mueller said he and church members are following a five-year discipleship guide that will help them reach the goal of building disciples through accountability.

“We want to have 3 million disciples in the next 20 years — where every person who is part of Restore Church can say, ‘I’m a disciple of Jesus,’ but they also can name a person who has discipled them in their relationship,” he said.

To do that, Mueller said he is interested in partnering with churches in other surrounding communities and, eventually, churches outside of the region.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” he said. “I’ve always said if you want to make a difference, do a little more than you can handle by yourself and trust the Lord to fill in the gap.”

