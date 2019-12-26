Disappointing hunt is a learning experience

There’s a saying my grandma used to have. “It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.” Never were those words more true than after a difficult deer season.
We do the rut different than most. Instead of sitting out in a tree stand or blind, our method is to spot and stalk — which out in the hill country of Cherry County — means eating a healthy dose of sand every day and putting a lot of miles on your boots.
Opening day got off to a rocky start. After a mix-up with gear, my husband dropped me and his brother Dean off in one of our spots and headed back for his other brother, Vann.
After only a few minutes of glassing, Dean spotted what he thought were deer on a nearby hill. We decided to head that direction, but when we got to the top of the rise where he’d seen them, there wasn’t a deer in sight. As we headed back toward the ATV, I spotted movement off to my right. Three doe were moving down a hill about 200 to 250 yards from us.
We dropped to the ground and decided to wait and see if a buck would follow. Watching them through the binoculars, Dean realized that two of them were actually bucks. At first they appeared to have only one point on either side, but after one swiveled his head to the side, I noticed he had a pretty decent fork.
I used my call to make a soft grunt in an attempt to draw them closer. Sure enough, the curious trio cautiously made their way closer to our position, stopping about 100 yards away. We both decided we would probably pass on the bucks, as it was just the beginning of the season. We did, however, sit and observe them for the next half an hour.
Eventually we stood up to walk back and the deer still did not spook. It was obvious we were in back country that few hunters ever reach. Unfortunately, the bucks we passed up were the last we’d see that day.
On Sunday, we tried a few new spots and didn’t turn up anything other than a few doe and one spike buck. We were riddled with bad luck from treacherous trails and equipment malfunctions. We headed home that afternoon with unfilled tags, but I was determined to return the following weekend with something bigger than my forked friend from opening morning.
Dean didn’t return with us for the second week. However, he didn’t miss much. The first day we saw 11 total, all of which were doe and not legal to shoot at this location. The following day we left the hills for a wooded area. At that site we saw tracks, scat and even some deer rubs, but it all seemed to be a week old or better. It was obvious we were in the right spot, just not at the right time.
Vann left us early that afternoon to head home, leaving my husband and myself to finish off the season.
That evening driving back to the truck, we spooked up our first deer of the day. There were two bucks on a ridge, but in the quickly fading light, it was just too dark to make a shot.
On day four we tried a new wildlife management area. We made our way along a stream and up into some thickets when Led spotted a buck. He was a 4x4 whitetail and just inside the boundary of public land, so we used the call, and he ambled to within 50 yards. My heart was hammering as I crawled on hands and knees to get closer, but due to the thick cover, it was difficult to get him in my sights. Eventually, he spooked and hopped the fence, crossing into private ground.
We spent the rest of that morning traipsing through the brambles, feeling a little dejected. The following afternoon we drove home empty-handed, but my grandma’s lesson kept coming back to me. You can take risky chances or not play by the rules, but at the end of the day, you’re still not a winner. And even though I left with my tag in my pocket, I know I gave it my best effort. The hunt may not have turned out as I’d hoped, but it was a learning experience and a chance to be out in the beautiful Nebraska Sandhills.