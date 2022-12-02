I don’t know at what age the “golden years” begin, but they haven’t begun yet.
I know that for a fact because my life lately seems defined by dirty dishes, and the golden years can’t possibly include dirty dishes — can they? After all, they are golden.
How is it that it is just my husband and me now, and yet the number of dirty dishes that we generate far exceeds the number we had when our kids were still at home? Is there some kind of mathematical improbability statement such that the number of dirty dishes increases in direct proportion to the decrease in a home’s population?
My husband and I are completely baffled by this inverse variation.
“Well, Sheila,” you may ask, “are you cooking up a storm now that you have so much more time since your children are grown and living in their own homes now?”
And my indignant answer to that is, “Are you totally crazy? In what world does a person have more time just because the kids are gone?”
Granted, I used to think that I would have oodles of time once my little birdies flew the nest, but, somehow, other things take up that time so that I’m just as busy as before. (Of course, you might speculate that it’s not that I’m busy but rather that I’m slower since I’m older and it takes twice as much time to accomplish half as much, or something like that. Could that be true? Nah.)
Friends told me that this would happen, and I didn’t believe them. But friends never warned me about the phenomenon of the multiplying dishes (probably because they figured I wouldn’t listen anyway since I didn’t believe them about the issue of extra time and kids leaving home).
We do have a dishwasher, so it’s not as if I’m slaving over a soapy sinkful of food-encrusted flatware. But I do spend an inordinate amount of time loading and unloading the dishwasher.
“Poor baby,” you might say, unsympathetically.
And you would be correct in being unsympathetic. I spent enough years without a dishwasher to know a good thing when I have it.
And, yet, for two people, the number of times we have to unload the dishwasher each week is nothing short of embarrassing.
We do have two grandchildren who visit often, but they’re little and certainly don’t generate an excess of dishes — in fact, one still eats off the booster seat tray, so I can’t point fingers there.
Sometimes I hear noises in the crawl spaces and idly wonder if we have a stranger living in our midst, creating dirty dishes after we go to bed. If this person would eat the leftovers, I might not mind, but I see no evidence of that.
Dirty dishes are, of course, unimportant in and of themselves. But they are important in terms of what they can help us understand about life’s stages in general — that is, that it’s almost impossible to appreciate any single life stage until you’ve been through it. So, although I stick by my conclusion that dirty dishes are certainly not part of the golden years, they are a golden opportunity to reflect on the fact that we never really know what a person is going through until we get there.
Because there’s always something — even if it’s not dirty dishes and probably even in the golden years.
