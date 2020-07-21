Ron Brown is known for challenging athletes … and Christians.
Entering his fourth season as Nebraska's director of player development, Brown was at it again Monday in Norfolk. This time the former Husker assistant football coach engaged a crowd of around 200 during a luncheon before the annual FCA golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Club.
"Is Jesus a 'lunch date' or life mate?" Brown asked.
Reminding us that athlete or not, giving the Lord just a moment of your time here or there is not enough.
Brown — who served as a Husker football assistant for 24 seasons, from 1987 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2014 — implored the crowd to be fully in when it comes to God.
The father of two daughters shared a scenario he experienced as a young man that "showed me the reality of the Gospel." It involved a football teammate at Brown University.
"This guy was a backup wide receiver and probably the only Christian on the team," Brown said. "He started a Bible study on the team, and let me tell you, Jesus Christ was not a hero there — not like back in the 1790s when the school was founded — but Jesus Christ was this guy's hero.
"The thing I remember about him is that he put words into action. He's didn't get to play much in games, but he practiced every day. He prayed every day," Brown said. "To him, it didn't matter if it was reps in practices or reps in a game, he was playing, playing for the glory of God."
Brown admitted to having recently lost a “healthy” uncle to the coronavirus, and he asked the crowd no matter whether it took the pandemic seriously or thought it to be a hoax, now was the perfect time to help change the world.
"Do we as Christians want to come back the same as before?" Brown said. "It's time to do more. If you think praying to yourself before a game, and as a group after a game is enough, it's not. If a nonbeliever sees a Christian not taking God seriously, then they'll never know what they don't know."
Brown shared that a game against UCLA in 1987, his first year on Tom Osborne's staff, offered a real eye opener.
"I quickly learned that it was all about maximizing your talent. Numbers on the scoreboard were just that. Wins and losses did not define success," Brown said. "In today's world, we judge success by money and power."
It's readily apparent Brown lives his life through the worn-out Bible that's probably never far from his reach. The 780,000 words in the Bible are about the story of Jesus coming back, Brown said.
"The question is … where will you and I be at that time? And that will be based on this life and the decision we make," Brown said.
Brown serves in a noncoaching role at Nebraska, mentoring Husker football student-athletes in numerous off-field development areas. He also assists in community outreach efforts for both Husker football players and staff.
Brown spent four years from 2004 to 2007 as the Nebraska state director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A native of New York, Brown earned his bachelor's degree from Brown in 1979 and a master's degree from Columbia in 1982.
"We all have choices, so consider your ways," Brown said. "There's man's way and there's God's way. I pray as you come back from this pandemic, your life won't be back to normal. That your life will become abnormal. You will be unusual. You will become holy and ready to serve your Lord Jesus Christ."
New area director
Before Brown's speech, Brittany Hinrichs was introduced as the new director of FCA Northeast Nebraska chapter. Hinrichs, who has been an athletic trainer for Faith Regional Health Services, started her position on July 1.
"I came to Norfolk in 2012 and worked a lot with Norfolk Catholic High School. Time and time again, I thought I wanted to leave Norfolk, but God kept telling me I'm not done with you in Norfolk or Northeast Nebraska," Hinrichs said. "There are some 1,400 coaches and 13,000 athletes in this area in a given school year, and that gets me really excited about where God leads us over the next few years."