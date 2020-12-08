Even during regular times, it can be difficult for some people to have enough money to cover rent, utilities, food and other bills.
Add in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the difficulty making funds stretch has become an even taller order for many in Northeast Nebraska.
Allene Johnson knows that firsthand. As director of the Good Neighbors, she talks to those who are hurting and finds out ways the agency can assist, such as providing food from the food bank or help with a utility bill or rent.
“I am so blessed, and I am so aware of it,” she said. “I have had bad stuff happen to me in my life, but I have been able to get on with it. I appreciate what I have.”
The people are the heart of Good Neighbors — both those who are being assisted and the volunteers who help. Johnson has been leading the program for more than two decades. During that time, she has witnessed some people who were helped years ago who are now returning to help or stop in and say hello.
“They’ve remembered me from 20 years ago,” Johnson said. “They come back just to see if I am still here. We had a good connection. I love it.”
She became director almost by accident in the mid-1990s when the previous director quit about two weeks before Christmas. The pastors of the Norfolk Ministerial Association, which is in charge of the Good Neighbors program, contacted Johnson, who was working as a social worker for the crisis nursery for the First United Methodist Church. The church gave Good Neighbors free office space so it did intakes for the program there.
The Revs. Marvin Koelling and Terry Buol reached out to Johnson and others, asking them to help with the Good Neighbors food and gift distribution that year.
“I was there when they said, ‘We need help.’ The secretaries and everybody just stepped up and we did it. It was amazing.”
Soon after, Johnson was named the director of Good Neighbors. The rest is history — so to say, although there have been changes over the years.
In 2011, for example, the Norfolk Area Ministerial Association and Good Neighbors stepped up to assume the Norfolk Community Food Pantry operations when it otherwise would have closed.
Over the years, the board also has changed many times. But it remains focused on helping those who are down on their luck, especially before the holidays.
Speaking of history, Johnson has kept at least four scrapbooks from her service time, including the Christmas drives. That’s one of the best parts of the job, she said.
“I love the people. They are my kind of people,” she said.
Sometimes when people are in need, they need a friend. They are seeking someone to understand them, she said.
That’s where Johnson’s work as a social worker can help. And being a good listener is important.
This year, however, has been different. The Good Neighbors won’t be providing gifts, for example, but will be providing a Christmas meal and food box.
With many volunteers who are retirement age, it is risky for them to come into contact with people who may be asymptomatic. That’s one of the reasons the agency is limiting its assistance before Christmas to food boxes and gift cards and doing screenings over the phone.
There recently were four volunteers who helped to unload a food truck.
“I told them I could not do this without you,” Johnson said. “They all wear masks. These people are retired. One of them is close to 80, I don’t know for sure. They are very conscientious and very dedicated.”
There also are many other agencies around this year that are meeting the need for toys for children.
Norfolk and the region is small enough, Johnson said, that she has to be careful about sharing information about people who have been helped because she doesn’t want to violate their confidentiality.
Helping others has helped her to learn to count her blessings, including dealing with cancer last year.
“I got through it rather well, so much better than a lot of people I know,” Johnson said. “I’m not bragging. I just wonder, ‘Why did I get through it better than somebody else?’ ”
Her cancer will never be in remission. It is in her bones and, because of her age, while treatment can’t get rid of it, she said, it can be controlled. Every other month, she gets a chemotherapy treatment in Norfolk for four to five hours. Initially, the treatment was for 10 hours, three days a week.
“I was so scared the first time I went,” Johnson said. “My kids were with me. I was just terrified. To hear that you have cancer is terrifying. I don’t care how much faith you have in God; it is terrifying.”
Johnson said she is thankful for the doctors and staff at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Her experience helps her when she deals with clients who need help, some of whom are dealing with cancer themselves or other medical issues.
Susan Lutz, a longtime member of the Good Neighbors board, said Johnson has been an advocate for those in need.
“Finding anyone with the dedication she has shown the Good Neighbors program is a rare thing,” Lutz said. “I know that I appreciate and the board itself appreciates her tackling situations that are sometimes difficult. She makes decisions that are emotionally draining, and she does it with compassion — not out of a sense of duty but out of the goodness of her heart. I can’t even say how much we appreciate that.”
Johnson said she always felt close to those in need, but that has grown since her cancer.
“They (clients) have been very concerned about me. I appreciate that,” she said. “They saw me with no hair and wearing caps — same with my neighbors and my grandkids. They come and mow my yard or scoop my sidewalk. Family and friends have helped, too. That’s my support.”
Johnson said she also appreciates simple things, such as having hair.
“It came back kind of wild,” she said. “I’m not ready to get it cut, maybe if it was summer. I went from coloring my hair, to no hair, to gray hair. That’s been an adjustment.”
The Good Neighbors office is located at 132 S. Fourth St. The office is now closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it continues to make food available. Appointments are taken over the phone, and the food is then made available for pickup.
Good Neighbors’ clients seeking an extra food box for Christmas need to call 402-644-8155 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday to Friday. Paperwork will be completed over the phone. People are asked to seek assistance on only one agency list.
The regular food pantry is open for monthly food boxes on Monday to Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
* * *
How to donate
Donations to the Good Neighbors fund drive may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.