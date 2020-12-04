Norfolk High’s first outing of the season, and the first under new coach Matt Shelsta, was a rocky one.
But then the Panthers were hosting Millard South, a team with four returning starters, a large percentage of its scoring back, and a roster with 8 of 11 players listed at 6-foot 3 or taller.
Although Norfolk trailed just 13-12 after one quarter, a 13-0 run to open the second period jump-started the Patriots offensively and defensively. By halftime, Millard South led 41-21 and maintained its momentum in the second half en route to an 87-55 win.
“We knew what they could do; we’re on a tough learning curve--learning new offense, new defense,” Shelsta said. “I don’t want to make excuses, but yes, they were bigger than us and stronger than us. They got so many second-chance points.”
“Rebounds gave them extra chances, and they took advantage of it,” he said. “We gave up too many easy baskets, too many (driving) layups; we just didn’t play great defense.”
The Panthers--who were in the bonus with 2½ minutes left in the first period and in the double-bonus midway through the second--also failed to take advantage of free throw opportunities, making just 4 of 13 first-half chances.
However, the critical blow came during the second quarter when Millard South’s 13-0 run began with a 3, followed by a layup against Norfolk’s press, then two drives to the basket, and two more layups when the Patriots’ full court pressure created steals.
That barrage of offense and defense contributed to the Panthers managing just two field goals in the period as Millard South established its 41-21 halftime advantage on Michael Harding’s 3-point play, then continued into the third period as the Patriots outscored Norfolk 18-3 to forge a 59-24 lead midway through the quarter.
“The things coach Tim Leuschen did, Millard South did 7 to 10 years ago when he and I were assistants there; that’s where I learned those things that we’re trying to do offensively and defensively,” Shelsta said. “We’re going to try to be a program like them where, consistently year in and year out, they’re tough. We want to be that.”
The Panthers outscored Millard South 24-22 in the final eight minutes of the game, but the Patriots had earned their 87-55 victory--shooting 52% from the field by making 37 of 71 attempts, including 8 of 21 on 3-point shots (38%).
Millard South had three players in double-figures led by Harding with 22 points. Blake Stenger and Will Cooper contributed 15 points each for the Patriots.
Norfolk made 16 of 48 field goal tries (33%), but just 4 of 14 shots from behind the arc and 19 of 35 free throws.
Kamari Moore led the Panthers in scoring with 27 points, with Kallan Merman adding 17.
“We’re going to continue to do what we’re going to do; we’re not going to sway from that, we’ve got hard-workers,” Shelsta said. “The seniors were put in a difficult spot where they’ve got a new coach; it’s hard to learn something in three weeks, and then be able to play at a high level.”
“I’m proud of the effort they gave for 32 minutes, and the execution is going to come. It’s going to happen; it’s just going to have to go through these moments when it’s not fun,” he said. “At some point we’ll look back on this game and say, ‘Look how much we’ve grown since then.’ ”
On Saturday, Norfolk was to travel to Omaha to face Bellevue West, which defeated Millard South 79-50 on Thursday.
Millard South 13 28 24 22 -- 87
Norfolk 12 9 10 24 -- 55
Millard South (1-1): Brock Murtaugh 2-4 0-0 5, Blake Stenger 7-10 0-0 15, Maal Jal 0-5 2-2 2, Lance Rucker 1-5 0-0 2, Gage Stenger 4-9 0-0 8, Trey Moseman 1-3 0-0 3, Braden Cannon 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson Crain 2-2 0-0 4, Michael Harding 10-13 2-2 22, Will Cooper 5-9 1-2 15, Jack Cooper 3-8 0-0 6. Totals: 37-71 5-6 87.
Norfolk (0-1): Shon King 2-3 1-1 5, Kamari Moore 7-17 12-19 27, Isaac Heimes 1-2 0-2 2, Kallan Herman 5-14 4-8 17, Cale Wacker 0-3 0-0 0, Colton Price 0-0 0-2 0, Reed Stoltz 0-2 0-0 0, Colby James 1-6 2-2 4, Devon Bader 0-1 0-0. Totals: 16-48 19-35 55.