Yes. No. Maybe so. This is the “consensus” about the existence of a coin shortage in the Daily News reading area.
For the past month or more, I had been reading in the news about a coronavirus-related coin shortage in the nation. News reports talk about a problem related not to supply but to circulation — a decreased number of coins in circulation due to the trickle-down effects of the pandemic.
I’m not an economist, so this didn’t make sense to me. (Maybe even if I were an economist, it still wouldn’t make sense.) After all, presuming that there are fewer people out and about putting their coins into circulation, there is a consequent reduced need for coins. Um, right?
Doesn’t it make sense that if, for example, there are 50% fewer people spending money, then the need for coins is likewise reduced by 50%?
Perhaps that’s too simplistic. I did point out that I’m not an economist, didn’t I?
In any event, I did begin to wonder if there is actually a coin shortage in our area. Relatively, in terms of the number of cases, the Daily News reading area has not been as affected by the pandemic as many other areas of the United States. Does that hold true for the coin shortage as well?
To find out, I called a number of banks, as well as businesses that depend on coins, in the area. And the “consensus” is that there is no consensus — although the majority of people with whom I spoke disclaim a coin shortage in Norfolk and the surrounding towns.
A number of banks said they had not experienced a coin shortage, and a number of businesses confirmed they had not had a problem getting coins from their banks … or their customers.
In fact, one bank noted an increase in customers bringing in coins during the pandemic. (More time at home to scrounge under the couch cushions, perhaps?)
One bank said it always has an abundance of coins. This bank never ships in coins from the Fed; the bank’s customers keep it supplied with coins — and that has not changed in the past few months. Although its lobby was closed for over two months, it was still accepting coins from customers.
Another bank, as instructed by its corporate office, stopped taking change for three months at the height of the pandemic — but this directive applied only to large amounts of saved coins, not to normal business coins. Apparently, the purpose was to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is an enigma, though, why coins were differentiated from paper as disease spreaders.
One business noted that the coin shortage is definitely real — its bank has imposed a daily limit on the number of dimes and nickels businesses may have. To address the situation, the business has been sending an employee to the bank to get coins every day, whereas it used to be twice a week. Thus, the business itself is not experiencing a coin shortage, but the shortage has added a labor cost.
And another business said that although it had not experienced a coin shortage — yet — it recognizes the reality of the times and does have plans in place to deal with a potential coin scarcity. In particular, it has talked about putting change due to customers on reloadable gift cards.
Interestingly, there was a definite consensus on one aspect of this whole issue: Whether a coin shortage exists, there is no scarcity of one thing — pennies.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.