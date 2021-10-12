COLUMBUS — Over the past four seasons, West Point-Beemer's Brook Diekemper has finished her season at the Class C girls state golf tournament at the Elks Country Club.
This year, Diekemper wrapped up her high school career with a fourth-place finish at state.
"She was right there in the hunt. She clamped down yesterday and had a very good round today," West Point-Beemer coach Keith Eriksen said Tuesday.
In 2018, Diekemper finished in fifth place with a total score of 88 in the one-day state tournament. A year later, she came in fifth once again and then finished in the top 10 in 2020.
Diekemper had one more chance to put it all together on Monday and Tuesday this week at the state tournament and was able to shoot a total score of 162.
"The mental game helped a lot. I've worked hard over the last couple of years, so it was great to see it all come together today," Diekemper said.
On Monday Diekemper shot an 86 and was sitting in seventh place.
Diekemper made sure she had a game plan in place for the second day and was able to execute what she had been working on before her round on Tuesday.
"Before the round, my dad and I were working on my chipping and we were working on my putting," Diekemper said.
Cleaning up her short game in the morning really helped early on in the second round, as she shot a 36 on the front nine with a birdie on No. 6.
"The putts were falling, and I was able to strike the ball well," Diekemper said.
Diekemper did run into trouble on the back nine as she bogeyed three holes, but she finished her round with a 76, which was the lowest round of the tournament.
"There's a lot to be proud of today. It's pretty cool to see Brook get her fourth consecutive state medal," Eriksen said.
In fourth place, Diekemper tied with Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian.
Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus finished five strokes ahead of Diekemper and sat at the top of the leaderboard on Tuesday.
As a team, Broken Bow shot the lowest scores of the two-day event, winning with a total of 719 strokes. Columbus Scotus finished in second place with 745 strokes.
West-Point Beemer finished in fourth place with 789 strokes, which set a school record for lowest team score at state.
"We did struggle a little bit yesterday, but we talked about how today was a new day and all of the girls responded," Eriksen said. "Everybody stepped up and everybody did their part."
West Point-Beemer's Shelbie Woerman fired a 99, while Allie Boeil shot a 102 and Emily Oligmueller finished her season with a 104.
Valentine took fifth place, just three strokes behind West Point-Beemer.