The construction industry in Northeast Nebraska showed little evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic led to tighter household budgets in 2020.
In fact, it showed the opposite.
Norfolk reported a 19% increase in estimated commercial and residential construction dollars spent between the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, and a 12% increase in the total number of building permits issued.
Valerie Grimes, city planner for the City of Norfolk, said the increase is partially the result of years of planning and housing studies coming to fruition.
“In the past five years, we’ve put through a lot of preliminary plats and final plats, and it takes a couple of years between platting and seeing them come out of the ground,” Grimes said. “We’re now seeing the building happening.”
In the 2019 fiscal year, Norfolk saw $80,871,715 of estimated construction costs in the 457 building permits issued. Those numbers included 235 new dwelling units. The 2020 fiscal year saw estimated construction costs spike to $100,072,923 in the 515 permits issued, including an additional 335 new dwelling units.
While first-quarter comparison between the 2020 and 2021 building permits showed a decrease in the estimated construction dollars spent, the number of permits being pulled was steady.
“I suspect it will be pick up again,” Grimes said, alluding to the increase in construction that generally coincides with warmer weather.
The current numbers are a far cry from a decade ago, when Norfolk saw only 25 new dwelling units built in 2011.
Contractors and suppliers in the construction industry say they have felt the effects of the increase in demand for their services and for products, especially in the past year.
“It’s been busier than most years as far as the amount of work,” said Caleb Bierman, owner of Pinman Construction of Pierce, which has spent the majority of its time in the past year completing new construction and home remodel projects.
The increase in construction demand has created challenges as building materials have become hard to come by and material costs have increased.
Bierman said 4-by-8 piece of OSB sheeting could be purchased for anywhere from $8 to $12 during the early part of 2020. Now, he said, the same material is between $35 and $40. In addition, he said, products that previously took only a couple of weeks to get can now take several weeks.
“I don’t know that we’ve seen the worst of that yet,” he said.
But while short supply and strong demand can create challenges, they also serve as an indicator that good things are happening in the Norfolk area.
“I see a lot of positive growth in the Norfolk community,” said Shane Clausen of Clausen Bros. Construction. “We had that housing study. We’ve had a big investment in housing and apartments. ... That area is starting to meet their goals. That has been really positive.”
Clausen said the construction industry has remained strong throughout the pandemic, and the steady flow of work is a far cry from a little over a decade ago — specifically, 2008 — when his company was the only one that pulled a permit to construct a new duplex.
“I think we’re a lot smarter than in ‘08 when the housing bubble hit. ... It’s totally different from then,” he said.
Clausen gives a portion of the credit for the strength of the construction industry — especially in the areas of new home and home remodel — to low interest rates.
His assessment is shared by Roger Brummels, who served as manager of Century Lumber in Norfolk throughout 2020.
“Interest rates are good, and construction people are out there wanting to do new building and major remodels,” Brummels said. “Building trends are looking very good.”
Brummels said he has seen lead times for projects become a bigger problem lately because of backed-up supply chains, but for those who are wanting to put their ideas to paper, he suggests adequate planning and checking references.
“Planning ahead is a key factor for any project,” he said. “Anybody that’s looking to do a major project should get references. It’s not always price-driven. It’s the people that can get the job done and who can do it well. It makes a huge difference in how well the job can go.”
Brummels added that those who are interested in building should not let something like an extended lead time for a project dissuade them.
“It’s a good time to build if you’re got interest in doing it,” he said. “It can be a good time to invest in your future.”