Despite new coach, Panthers planned improvement

On the surface, a new head coach for the Norfolk High boys soccer team might mean that a group of seniors might not have as big of an impact in one year as compared with a group that had been together with the same head coach all four seasons.
But Joe Myers has been the Panthers’ assistant coach for the previous six seasons before taking the head coaching job this season. You can bet these seniors have made quite the impact for him.
"I'm hoping that there's something we can do for the seniors for them to make a memory of this season," Myers said in an interview earlier this spring. "I feel bad for those kids. For the seniors, anyway, it's very disappointing. They worked very hard in the preseason to pass cuts and make the team."
Those seniors helped Myers make a seamless shift into the primary leadership role of the program.
"Honestly, it was a pretty smooth transition until we got to the point where we got sent home," Myers said. "I think, at that point, I was in the same boat as every other coach."
Early in his NHS career, senior Cameron Eisenhauer played games with Myers as the coach. However, the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and he never got the chance to play a varsity season for Myers.
"I really like coach Myers. He's a good coach, a great guy and willing to help when needed," Eisenhauer said earlier this week. "I thought it was pretty cool as a freshman when I played JV in a couple games with him. I'm kind of sad that I never got to play for him (this season)."
A few tweaks in the preseason in particular seemed to have the Panthers re-energized for the upcoming season.
"He started implementing a couple of changes, our formation and things like that, and it seemed to be helping a lot, at least in the practices that we had," senior Matthew Protzman said earlier this week.
Joining Eisenhauer and Protzman among this year's seniors were Edgar Garrido, Tyson Stelling, Gage Dohren, Keelan Kucera, Kenny Johnson, Bryson Callies, Damian Romero and foreign-exchange student Mano Veldt, who is from the Netherlands. With in-person classes being canceled, Veldt has since returned to his home country.
"It was pretty disappointing, obviously," Protzman said about the season being canceled. "We had a couple rebuilding years the past couple of years and finally were starting to be a group that had been playing together a long time, and we were starting to build some chemistry.
"I was super excited for my senior season. Everything was clicking for us. I was really looking forward to the season so much."
"The first practices when I got there, I didn't know what to expect," Eisenhauer said. "The last couple years, we've all been really good friends, but we weren't really that good. This year, I could tell we were going to be pretty good, just based off of the first few practices. I could tell that we were going to be better than the last couple of years."
What made losing his senior season in soccer particularly difficult was the friendships he's developed over the years since starting in youth soccer through the YMCA. Eisenhauer said he initially got involved in soccer because of those friends.
"I've been playing soccer since I was 3 or 4. It's my senior year, and this was going to be the last time to get to play organized soccer. So, I mean, when it got canceled, I was heartbroken," Eisenhauer said. "I liked being around those guys. I like playing outside, but sometimes that doesn't really work for us."
At this time, Protzman has not signed yet, but he has verbally committed to play at Boyce College, a small, private Christian college in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Everything was starting to click," Protzman said. "We had a couple of young guys step up in practice. It seemed like this was kind of our year. I was really excited. I was like, 'This is the year we're going to make it to state finally.' Even next year, I'm so pumped for those boys because they've still got a lot of young people coming back
"Obviously I'm bummed that I'll miss out, but I think they'll be good and ready to go."
Protzman kept the situation in perspective.
"Obviously I'm disappointed, but that's not where my true joy comes from. It's not from soccer," he said. "I love soccer, love the sport, I give my all in it, but my peace comes from Jesus and all that. Also, I'm looking forward to college ball, too. ... So I'm still doing all right, but it was definitely challenging the first couple of days."
For Eisenhauer, losing his senior season meant losing his final chance to play organized soccer. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.
"It's hard. I'm not going to have the chance to play with anybody anymore," Eisenhauer said. "All the last things that high school players do, I just can't do them, I guess."
Both players expressed regret in not getting to wear the maroon and white one more time.
"I'm going to miss my coaches. They've been really great to me," Protzman said. "I'm also going to miss my teammates. You really get that bond on a team when you're going to practices together and going to games together. I'm really going to miss that bond and just the team chemistry that we had.
"I love playing for Norfolk High. I'm really proud to be from here. I love wearing that uniform and representing the town and my school."