LINCOLN — Hundreds of people gathered at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Thursday to watch Pierce take on Concordia at the state boys basketball tournament.
While Pierce’s student section was smaller and quieter than Concordia’s, the parents from across the court helped keep the Bluejay spirit alive with loud chants and impassioned shouting.
One man sporting blue and black face paint could be heard over the crowd, shouting encouragement to the Northeast Nebraska team. Others clapped, cheered and booed when an questionable foul was called.
“It's exciting for them because these boys have not played this sport down here yet,” said Crystal Bauermeister, a teacher and sponsor at Pierce Public Schools.
According to the NSAA’s state boys basketball history records, the last time Pierce won a championship was in 1922. The team was also a runner-up in 2000 and finished in third place in 2008.
Bauermeister also mentioned Pierce’s pride in its school, which is evident in both the students and the community.
“We're just really proud of our community for showing up and supporting the kids and all that they do and not just athletics but other activities, too,” Bauermeister said.
Despite the rallying behind the Pierce team, Concordia ultimately bested the Bluejays in a 53-45 win. However, many of the players still have a bright future ahead of them, with several planning to play various sports at colleges after high school.
One of the players, Ben Brahmer, originally committed to the Nebraska football program but ended up withdrawing his commitment and signing to play football with Iowa State instead.
“He just had a change of heart and felt that fit better at Iowa State. We're really excited,” said Carmen Brahmer, Ben’s mother.
Ben Brahmer has been playing basketball since the second grade. However, he is an “overall athlete,” Carmen Brahmer said.
“He doesn't pinpoint one sport,” she said.
Carmen Brahmer said she was glad her son and the Pierce team were able to make it down for a state tournament in basketball before graduating.
“Pierce has always had a great following with our community,” Brahmer said. “We have our Pierce pride. So we're gonna come in numbers.”