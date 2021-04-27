As a sophomore in 2019, North Central's Hunter Wiebelhaus cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the Class D high jump at the state track and field meet.
It was also the best performance by any girl athlete in Northeast and North Central Nebraska for 2019.
COVID-19 prevented Wiebelhaus from defending her title in 2020, but the Keya Paha High School senior is back in 2021 and has already soared over the bar at 5-7 — on an injured knee.
"Obviously, with the year off, you don't know what to expect," said her coach, Alex McCleary. "She certainly had a good basketball season but had a couple of knee issues.
"We went down to the University of Nebraska at Kearney invite, which was an outdoor meet this year. It was your typical Nebraska 30-mile-per-hour wind day and she ended up going 5-6."
That set the bar — pun intended — for what could be a great season. "Then we went over to Ainsworth and tried a couple of different things, ended up going 5-5; just missed on 5-7," McCleary said.
"Then at a home meet, pretty similar, she was going at 5-7 and kind of tweaked her knee on the second attempt. Then, we kind of thought she was done for the day, but she went at it one more time and just grazed it. So, with a tweak in her knee, she still almost had 5-7."
Unfortunately, Wiebelhaus was unable to perform on what would have been one of the biggest stages of the year two weeks ago at the O'Neill invitational.
"We shut her down for the O'Neill meet just to be safe and went down to Omaha last Tuesday (for the Nebraska Track and Field Festival) and had some great competition," McCleary said.
"I knew I could get (5-7), but I just needed a good day to be able to do it," Wiebelhaus said. "When I got to Omaha, I told McCleary that I knew I was going to be able to clear it and I knew I was going to have to if I wanted to get a good place."
Norah Sis of Papillion-LaVista — who finished fourth in Class A in 2019 — won the event by clearing 5-8. Wiebelhaus was second at 5-7 ahead of defending Class B state champ Jesse Moss of Syracuse and 2019 Class C winner Ally Pojar of North Bend Central.
"I nicked it a little bit, so I was kind of surprised it stayed on, because I never get the bounce," Wiebelhaus said with a laugh.
McCleary said watching that top-flight competition was a lot of fun. "I think that helped push her to that 5-foot-7 mark, and I know her goal by the end of the year is to get over 5-8."
Wiebelhaus jumped at Atkinson on Friday, winning the event with a mark of 5-1. "We just had her jump to win," McCleary said. "The trainer kind of set the limit on the number of jumps she's taking. So, she jumped the winning height and that was it."
ON TO THE CLASSIC
McCleary said Wiebelhaus is looking forward to Thursday's Norfolk Track Classic and said she's confident she can clear 5-8.
"Her knee's coming around, so we're hopeful that not only will she be able to jump, but she'll be able to run our anchor in that 4x400 (relay) as well," McCleary said.
The girls high jump is set for 4:15 p.m. in the north high jump pit of the Norfolk High School track at 801 Riverside Blvd.
NEW MARKS
The weather was cold and windy throughout the region last week, which normally translates into difficulties establishing new marks. But area girl athletes were still able to improve top performances in eight of the 17 events starting with last week's featured athlete — Jordyn Arens of Crofton, who bettered her own standards in the three distance races.
While competing at Thursday's Tom Martin Memorial/Wausa Invitational at the Pierce Track Complex, the Warrior freshman improved her 800-meter time from 2:26.63 to 2:24.32; her 1,600-meter mark from 5:32.76 to 5:29.68 and her 3,200-meter standard from 12:04.04 to 11:32.24.
Battle Creek's BriAnna Zohner became a two-way leader. The Bravette senior already had the top mark in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.30. She now holds the 300-meter low hurdle mark as well, after uncorking a 47.72 effort on Friday at Atkinson.
Zohner's teammate, Renee Brummels, is leading in two events as well: the long and triple jumps. On Thursday, she improved her top triple-jump mark from 37-2½ to 37-6. On Thursday, she'll be looking to break her own Norfolk Classic record of 38-7, which she set as a sophomore two years ago.
Boone Central shaved 34 seconds off its previous best time in the 4x800-meter relay. The team of Alicia Weeder, Autumn Simons, Jordan Stopak and Sam Weeder moved ahead of Norfolk on the chart with a blistering 10:08.35 at Saturday's Grand Island Northwest Invitational.
Unfortunately, Norfolk and Boone Central will not have the opportunity to square off in Thursday's Classic as Boone Central is competing at a similar meet in Grand Island.
Meanwhile, O'Neill — while also competing at the Grand Island Northwest Invite — set the new standard in the 4x100-meter relay. The team of Alyssa Eichelberger, Blair Gutshall, Meg Schluns and Ziele Sorensen turned in a time of 50.84 seconds to replace Clarkson/Leigh atop the chart.
Look for the Eagles and Patriots to provide a relay to remember in Norfolk on Thursday.
Finally, Wiebelhaus improved her top high jump performance from 5-6 to 5-7.