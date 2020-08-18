Anglers have probably noticed some changes since the 2019 flooding, but the fishing is still good in Northeast Nebraska.
The flood, and the continued high water levels, damaged or destroyed fishing facilities and infrastructure and affected water quality, said Jeff Schuckman, fisheries manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Northeast District.
“We had the March 2019 flood event, and then we’ve had lingering effects since then, including, pretty much, a year of high water in some areas,” he said.
Docks, boat ramps, access roads and even some lakes have been damaged or destroyed, he said. Plans are in place for repairs, but many of the projects await funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One of the more serious changes included the flooding of a wildlife management area below the Spencer Dam that was a great location for catching catfish, Schuckman said.
The flood and high waters have brought nutrients into the state’s lakes. These nutrients, in turn, result in more algae, Schuckman said.
“People may have noticed in the last couple years that some of our lakes have turned pretty green. We noticed this year that some of our lakes are really green.”
If there is too much algae on a lake’s surface, sunlight won’t penetrate very deep, and oxygen levels will decrease. If there are several cloudy days in a row, the algae will stop producing oxygen. This can cause large fish kills, Schuckman said.
He has seen several of these in the past two years, he said.
We had a significant fish kill in Maple Creek Lake in Leigh last summer. That was a direct result of that flooding,” Schuckman said. “This year we had a significant fish kill in Lindsay.”
The high waters also carried some fish out of their lakes, Schuckman said.
“One of the things we saw immediately, we lost some fish in these lakes. There’s a flushing effect,” Schuckman said “It didn’t take them all, but there are some fish that are going to go.”
While the area’s fish population has been hit, Schuckman thinks it is still in good shape overall, he said.
“We feel that our fish populations are still really good in these lakes, and, of course, fish recover quickly,” he said. “The effects have been somewhat minimal. I still think there’s really good opportunities for fishing in Northeast Nebraska.”
In fact, the poorer water quality has probably been the biggest challenge for anglers, Schuckman said.
“I think probably what anglers notice more than anything was the changes in water quality. When a lake turns green in the summer, it’s difficult to catch a fish,” he said. “If they can’t see the bait, fishing’s going to be pretty tough.”
Looking forward to the rest of the year, Schuckman said he sees a bright future for fishing in the area.
“Our lakes are starting to clear up some. We’re getting into that time of year where fishing’s really going to pick up again,” he said. “It looks like high school sports is about it for this year. We anticipate more people are going to go outdoors and go fishing. We saw a big increase in our fishing permit sales this year.”