Some people come into politics naturally, such as Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
Moenning said he remembers as a young person always being interested in government.
“I was a geek or a nerd. I remember in fourth grade having a notebook where I wrote out the Cabinet of the first President Bush’s administration. I had a lot of friends as you can imagine,” Moenning said with a laugh.
Moenning spoke Thursday evening during a Connect Norfolk “pints and politics” event at Black Cow Fat Pig.
Moenning led much of the informal discussion, which included a focus on how to get more young people involved in government.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Moenning went on to work for then-state Sen. Mike Foley. Next, he worked for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. After about 10 years, he got an opportunity to move back to Madison County, which he took.
One of the things Moenning said that interests him about government is to look and see what is happening. If there are things he questions, he wants to get involved, he said.
Rachel Scott, who has volunteered with Connect since the group started in 2018, said there are lots of opportunities to get involved.
Scott distributed applications to those attending the event for many of the boards and commissions that the city has. She said people also may look on the City of Norfolk’s website and get familiar with many of the boards and who is serving on them now.
They can be as varied as the planning commission to the plumbing board.
Kyle Deets is one of the young people who became involved, serving on the Norfolk Planning Commission.
After graduating from high school, Deets lived more than nine years in Omaha before coming back. In that time, Norfolk made an “amazing transformation,” he said.
“Norfolk is a place where people want to live now,” Deets said.
People said they like the improvements that have been made to the parks, the downtown, food trucks, the entertainment offerings, sidewalk cafes and the arts.
Nevertheless, some of the discussion focused on things that still need improving. They include:
— Corridor beautification, with some areas of Norfolk needing to be improved, including some of the areas coming into town.
— Making sure Hispanic businesses aren’t left out with renovations or redevelopment opportunities.
— Getting people who live in other nearby towns but work in Norfolk more involved. Faith Regional Health Services, for example, employs more than 1,400 workers, and more than half live outside of Norfolk.
Moenning said he appreciates all the energy and enthusiasm from Norfolkans, especially young people.
“It’s encouraging that almost every week, somebody comes up with a new idea,” the mayor said.
When it is a new idea, the city can look at the regulations to see if the idea is allowed. If not, the city can try to be accommodating.
“We need to be flexible and creative in turning problems into opportunities,” Moenning said.