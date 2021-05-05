The Des Moines Area Community College softball team, ranked No. 5 in the National Junior College Athletic Association, was a ‘tough out’ for the Hawks.
Consequently, the Bears improved to 45-12 on the season and 35-5 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 15-0 and 11-2 Wednesday afternoon.
“For the last couple weeks we’ve been talking about capitalizing when we’ve got two outs, that we’ve got to finish the inning,” Hawks coach Iris Woodhead said. “In that first game, it was the fourth inning when they scored all their runs; until then it was a 3-0 ballgame with two outs, and then it was 14-0 ballgame. We just couldn’t get that third out.”
A DMACC 2-RBI single, followed by a pair of doubles that brought in three runs, then two-straight home runs that accounted for three more runs each blew the game open in that fourth inning with the Bears up 14-0.
Kaylie Reynolds--who went 4 for 4 at the plate, scored three runs and drove in four more--wrapped up the Bears’ 15-0 win with a solo homer in the fifth inning.
“That’s kind of been the story of our season; we get two outs, we do all the hard work, but we can’t seem to close the door (with that third out),” Woodhead said. “That was kind of the story of today again.”
The DMACC pitcher, Alexis Lander, went the distance in the win and gave up just two hits--one, a double to the Hawks’ Alyssa Turner and the other to Chantel Julian--while only striking out one, meaning Northeast put the ball in play but couldn’t find a weakness in the Bears’ defense.
“I thought we hit okay; DMACC’s pitching is tough,” Woodhead said. “We just weren’t able to string them together.”
The same held true in the second game, which the Hawks’ Brianna Aguilera opened with a two-run home run to left centerfield. Northeast would add just one more hit, by Taylor Nicolay.
Meanwhile, the Bears once again took a 5-0 lead--scoring three runs in the first when Reynolds blasted another homer and added two more on a Sophie Maras homer in the second inning before Aguilera’s homer brought the Hawks back within reach at 5-2.
But DMACC pitcher Ellie Jacobson, with five strikeouts, and the Bears’ defense kept Northeast from mounting a threat through the remaining four innings.
“We got some runners on base; we just didn’t string hits together,” Woodhead said. “You don’t get points for having a runner on first.”
Too many DMACC baserunners, with the help of nine walks, allowed the Bears to score five unearned runs to close out the 11-2 win and dropping the Hawks’ regular season record to 10-45, 4-39 in conference play.
With the regular season in the books, Northeast will turn its attention to the Region XI tournament on Saturday when the Hawks will face No. 4-seeded Iowa Lakes Community College.
Game one
Des Moines Area Community College 2 0 1 11 1 -- 15 16 0
Northeast Community College 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 2 1
WP: Alexis Lander. LP: Kierra Stewart. 2B: (D) Kaylie Reynolds, Jada Collins; (N) Alyssa Turner. HR: (D) Reynolds (2), Sophie Maras, Sami Miller.
Game two
Des Moines Area Community College 3 2 0 2 0 4 -- 11 7 0
Northeast Community College 0 0 2 0 0 0 -- 2 2 2
WP: Ellie Jacobson. LP: Greta Lindberg. 2B: (D) Collins. HR: (D) Maras, Reynolds.