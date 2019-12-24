A 40-year-old fixture of the Norfolk health care community now has a new home.
Midwest Dermatology recently relocated from its space inside Skyview Medical Clinic to a suite in Futures Park at 1800 Pasewalk Ave. in Norfolk.
Dr. Jason Papenfuss with Midwest Dermatology said physicians at the clinic had enjoyed seeing patients at Skyview Medical Center for many years and appreciated the relationships and support of the facility’s landlords, Faith Regional Health Services, but other plans for the building by hospital leaders provided a chance to look for a new space.
“This gave us an opportunity to look for a new office that would include a modern look and feel and space needed to provide our patients with the best possible care,” Papenfuss said.
Ample parking and easy access were among the priorities Midwest Dermatology had in its search for a new location, and those features were found at Futures Park.
Papenfuss said being able to plan workspace and upgrade amenities in the new building was a key factor in the decision to locate at Futures Park. The ground-floor office also was an attractive feature for the clinic.
“Designing space from the ground up allowed us to consider what our patients need and make sure that our space was warm and inviting,” he said.
Midwest Dermatology has three physicians who provide patient care — Papenfuss, Dr. Justin Madson and Dr. Melissa Diamantis Darling. All are certified by the American Board of Dermatology, and all are second-generation health care providers; Papenfuss is the son of Dr. Stephen Papenfuss, an original founding physician of the Midwest Dermatology practice.
Papenfuss said the physicians at Midwest Dermatology are focused on bringing their patients medically sound results at every visit: “Patients count on them to get to the bottom of all the hard-to-treat dermatology conditions that affect the skin, hair and nails. We are happy to continue providing this type of service in a relaxing, new environment.”
That environment includes a reception space that is doubled in size from its previous location, allowing for more comfort for when patients and families arrive. It also includes eight exam rooms, four of which also double as minor procedure and surgery rooms for those patients who need treatment for a multitude of skin problems, including skin cancer and aesthetic dermatology.
The office is open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until close on Friday afternoon. Appointment scheduling can be done by calling the office or anytime through the clinic’s website at www.midwestderm.com.