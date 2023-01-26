Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Madison and Stanton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&