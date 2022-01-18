Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s win total sits well into the double digits in mid-January.
And that’s even with a lack of double-digit scorers.
The Class C No. 2 Bluejays feature balanced scoring and depth that have enabled them to compile a 14-1 record.
“We got off to a great start, and hopefully we can finish well,” said coach Jerry Stracke, who is 10 victories away from reaching the 500-win milestone for his career. “We’ve been doing it as a group. We don’t have anybody who is averaging in double figures, so that’s kind of a strength. We also have a great bench. We don’t really drop off when I bring somebody in. They help provide a spark for us and keep people fresh.”
GACC is such a deep team that Stracke can substitute five players in at once with no noticeable drop-off.
That makes it tough for opponents to defend the Bluejays, although Guardian Angels Central Catholic has had to figure out how to deal without having a “go-to” player late in its few tight games.
“We still need to become more effective on the offensive end — more consistent, execute better,” Stracke said. “That’s kind of our weakness, getting into a flow on offense. Otherwise we’ve been doing good, and they’ve exceeded my expectations.”
It’s tougher to find a weakness on a defense that is allowing 32.4 points per game.
“It’s our defense that is carrying us,” Stracke said. “We stop other teams from getting into a flow of things and disrupt their offense.”
In its only loss, GACC held Class C No. 1 North Bend Central to 41 points, one of only three times that the Tigers have scored fewer than 50 this season.
Stracke said the Bluejays learned a lot about themselves in that lone loss during the North Bend Central holiday tournament. They hope to apply those lessons in the Mid-State Conference tournament starting on Monday, Jan. 31.
The Mid-State tournament could provide a rematch with No. 3 Crofton. GACC defeated the defending Class C1 state champion 48-35 on Dec. 11.
“Our conference is really tough,” Stracke said. “The records are deceiving because we kind of beat up on each other, so as far as the conference tournament goes, it’s open for anybody. You’re going to have to play well. I’m hoping it will get us ready for subdistricts and districts by playing those types of teams.
“We want to do well in the conference tournament. We want to finish strong, hopefully make it to state and do well down there.”
CLASS C
There were minimal changes this week for the Class C rankings. No. 1 North Bend Central, No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and No. 4 Ponca all won by at least 10 points in every contest last week.
No. 3 Crofton isn’t docked for a 61-59 loss to a 10-1 West Central (South Dakota) team.
Pierce remains fifth despite a pair of three-point losses to Columbus Lakeview and Class D No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
Pender’s 60-56 overtime victory over Clarkson/Leigh led to those teams trading spots at Nos. 6 and 7.
BRLD hangs onto the final position despite a loss to Pender.
Oakland-Craig (10-3) leads the top contenders and missed out on an opportunity to earn a move into the ratings when Friday’s contest against BRLD was postponed.
Elkhorn Valley (11-2), North Central (12-2), Wakefield (9-4) and Wisner-Pilger (9-4) also are looking for opportunities to break in, which will arrive as conference tournament season begins.
CLASS D
Major changes took place after the top three in the Class D chart.
No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis both went undefeated last week. The Flyers had an especially impressive set of back-to-back wins over Class C No. 5 Pierce and No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh by a combined eight points.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s bounced back from a loss to Bloomfield with a pair of wins, including one over No. 7 Summerland.
Then the big shakeup arrives. Wynot falls out from No. 4 after losing three of its last four, including a 41-34 setback to Niobrara/Verdigre, which enters at No. 8.
Elgin Public/Pope John moves up one spot to No. 4. Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps up two places to No. 5 after beating Wynot and losing to Class C No. 5 Pierce by only three points. The Trojans (6-9) have won all three of their games against Class D competition this season.
No. 6 Howells-Dodge went 2-1 last week, losing to Class C contender Wisner-Pilger, and remains steady heading into this week’s meeting with No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Summerland lost to O’Neill St. Mary’s and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family but edges up one to No. 7 thanks to an earlier-season win over Niobrara/Verdigre.
Wynot (8-5) is joined by Creighton (9-4) and Plainview (9-4) as the top teams on the outside looking in.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Howells-Dodge; Niobrara/Verdigre at North Central.
Thursday: Pierce at Wynot; North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig; Plainview at Elgin Public/Pope John; Wisner-Pilger at Pender.
Friday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at BRLD; Creighton at Elkhorn Valley.
Saturday: Pender at Howells-Dodge; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Happy to be here
After spending more than two decades covering sports in the central part of Nebraska, I am thrilled to begin my new opportunity as a member of the sports staff at the Norfolk Daily News.
As a lifelong Nebraskan, I am aware of the rich sports tradition in the northeast and north central areas of the state and have received a small taste of that by covering playoff games in this region over the years.
I look forward to getting to know the athletes, coaches, administrators, parents and fans from the entire Daily News coverage area over the upcoming months.