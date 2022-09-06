Last season, the Wynot Blue Devils got off to an 0-2 start, won six straight games, then lost in the first round of the playoffs.
This season, the Blue Devils, who bring back their quarterback, top running back and top receiver, are off to a 2-0 start. Coach Steve Heimes credit’s the team’s physicality on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve challenged kids all year to be physical. That’s probably the hardest part; to be physical and physical all game long,” he said. “We’ve done a very good job of that in the first two games.”
Heimes wanted to see his team get better at stopping the run, an area it struggled in last season. It’s worked well so far, as Wynot has allowed an average of 145 rushing yards per game in its first two games. It’s an area where it’s improved physicality has come into play.
“Our four, we play a four-man line, have been very physical, very aggressive and people know they’re coming,” he said. “We've got some good speed on the outside on the ends. And our two guys, who we play in the middle, create double teams and stuff like this, so our linebackers have been good, make very good tackles as far as that goes in the first two games.”
When it comes to getting the run game going, Dylan Heine has gotten more involved. In Wynot’s win over Humphrey St. Francis, the junior had 19 carries for 162 yards (both career highs) and two touchdowns. His mobility helped a lot when the Flyers began to put so much attention on starting running back Zach Foxhoven.
“They were keying on him and so it opened up the lanes for our quarterback to run and our quarterback did a very good job running the ball,” Heimes said.
In Heimes' mind, what makes this Blue Devils team better than last year’s is its depth. In 2021, the team had about 10 players seeing the field on a consistent basis. In 2022, nearly 16 have gotten significant playing time and have been producing.
“They’re all doing very good things for us,” he said. “They’re there on defense making tackles. They’re on offense catching balls. That depth and knowing what’s going on in the game has been a huge advantage this year for us.”
Awaiting Wynot is its biggest test of the year — a road trip to face Howells-Dodge.
Defensively, Heimes hopes that his team can be fundamentally sound, especially with tackling. Offensively, he hopes the offense can keep up with a Jaguars team that’s put up 108 points in its first two games.
“I think our offense has got to go out there and be successful and put up a lot of points,” he said. “I just think it’s going to take 40 or 50 points to win the game so I think you just have to put up points.”
RATINGS
I’m leaving the Class C ratings alone for the second straight week. That said, I've got my eye on Hartington Cedar Catholic. It got a dominant 33-3 win against David City Aquinas last week.
Class D1 remains unchanged as well. However, Plainview and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge are emerging as contenders.
In D2, Wynot’s win over Humphrey St. Francis moves it from fifth to fourth meanwhile knocking the 0-2 Flyers out of the rankings. I considered a few teams to replace them, but ultimately I went with Ainsworth. There’s not much to go off of at this point in the season, but it has looked really good against its first two opponents. More on that later.
Wausa and Creighton were also considered.
CLASS C
Pierce came out of Columbus with a 45-7 win against Scotus Central Catholic. Keenan Valverde ran for 107 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries, all career highs for the junior running back.
It looks like the Bluejays have found a guy to lead their run game. The team had 38 carries compared to 11 passing attempts against the Shamrocks, which has been much more common for the black and blue under Mark Brahmer. Let’s see if they keep it going when they face Arlington.
Norfolk Catholic added another statement win to its 2022 resume, beating Ord 35-14. Karter Kerkman had 129 yards and four touchdowns (all in the first half) on 23 carries. The defense allowed just 248 total yards and forced two interceptions.
Outside of Carlos Collazo of Aurora, you’d be hard pressed to find a running back having a better start to his season than Karter Kerkman. He scored nine touchdowns in the Knights’ first two games, both on the road against some of Class C2’s best defenses. These openers were seen as big tests for the red and white and they’ve passed with flying colors. They’ll take on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Friday in the home opener.
Battle Creek took care of business against David City, beating the Scouts 42-14. Boden Obst ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. As a team, the Braves ran for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
The Braves have set their offensive identity as a team whose bread and butter will be running the ball, almost like a lot of eight-man teams do. Obst and Caleb Brauer have done a great job to facilitate that. They’ll be tested early and often this Friday when they host Ord.
Boone Central took one on the chin on Friday, losing to Aurora 34-13. Collazo ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns to lead Aurora, which continues to absolutely dominate Class C1.
This was a gut-check of sorts for the Cardinals, who seemed to be outdone physically by the Huskies. It’s something I had questions about heading into the season and, at least after this game, it looks like a lot of improvements need to be made. They’ll have to get more out of their offensive and defensive lines in particular. The Cardinals host Columbus Lakeview on Friday.
Oakland-Craig got its first win of the year on Friday, beating Fort Calhoun 46-7. L.J. McNeill ran for 74 yards and a touchdown. It was one of five that the Knights had on the ground as a team.
This win was needed for Oakland-Craig after the opening week loss to Norfolk Catholic. A game like this is a great opportunity to give playing time to a lot of the younger, inexperienced contributors, especially those at skill positions. It’s good shot in the arm for the team, but it’ll need to stay focused. This week, it’ll hit the road to face Malcolm, which has gotten off to a strong start.
CLASS D1
Neligh-Oakdale topped West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58-14 for its first win of the year. The Warriors outscored the Bluejays 52-6 in the first half alone.
Here’s the offense we expected from Neligh-Oakdale to start the season. It’s a small sample size, but a good sign for a team that, after its Week 1 loss to Howells-Dodge, is looking to show that it can still compete at the top of D1. It’ll get another chance to prove that this week when it travels to face Crofton.
Stanton took care of business in a 54-6 win at Tilden Elkhorn Valley. Sophomores Becker Pohlman and Barrett Wilke headlined a rushing attack that amassed 301 yards and seven touchdowns as a team.
I’ve said before how the Mustangs have a great group of athletes. Over these past two weeks, Wilke has begun to emerge as the best among them. The sophomore leads the team with 250 yards and seven touchdowns on 43 carries, all team highs. I’m interested to see who else emerges as the season goes on. Stanton travels to Weeping Water on Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh made a statement in a 66-36 win at Pender. The Patriots ran for 391 yards and seven touchdowns as a team, including 202 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries from Kyle Kasik.
The red and blue showed themselves to be a very high-energy, physical team, almost to a fault. Its run game can be very hard to stop while its defense will distribute hard hit after hard hit for 48 minutes. It’s a good formula to succeed, but big tests lie ahead. Clarkson/Leigh hits the road to face Bancroft-Rosalie on Friday.
Pender’s usually-potent offense was held largely in check in the loss. The Pendragons scored fewer than 40 points for the second time in their last 12 games dating back to last year, had just 239 total yards and turned the ball over twice.
What seemed to hurt Pender was its ability to get the ball back from Clarkson/Leigh, which continued to go on long drive after long drive to set the tone. The Pendragons will need to be a more physical team and get more out of the defense if they want to go far in Class D1. They’ll take on Wakefield on the road this week.
Crofton was able to renew a rivalry of sorts last week, but it didn’t go its way as it lost to Bloomfield 28-10. Outside of a safety and a touchdown run by Wyatt Tramp in the first quarter, the Warriors couldn’t put up anything on the scoreboard.
The Warriors will need to go back to the drawing board offensively after this one. They went from scoring 42 points in their first game to 10 in their second. They’ll need it to keep up with their next opponent – Neligh-Oakdale.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge passed a tough test with flying colors on Friday, beating a talented Fullerton team 58-16. Lance Brester had 291 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. The team as a whole ran for 461 yards and six touchdowns.
This game was seen as one that might trip up the Jaguars as the Warriors had a lot of production coming back from last year. Even then the black and green did what the black and green do. Up next is a Wynot team that also brings back a lot.
Elgin Public/Pope John beat Osmond 46-22. Jack Wemhoff ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.
It was another well-rounded performance for the Wolfpack, who got a lot out of their offense and defense. Now they travel to face a Creighton team looking to prove itself as a contender in D2.
Bloomfield got the last laugh in a bout with its old rival, beating Crofton 28-10. Wiley Ziegler led the way on offense. The junior ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while catching a 3-yard touchdown.
We knew that Bloomfield had the pieces on offense to be a great team, but to see them hold a Crofton team with a strong lineman and a quality running back with Wyatt Tramp to 10 points was very impressive. The Bees host Tri County Northeast this week.
Wynot knocked off Humphrey St. Francis 47-26 on Friday. As a team, the Blue Devils ran for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Heine completed 13 of his 18 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.
The depth and adjusted running game has paid off for the Blue Devils so far. However, their six remaining games include four teams that reached the playoffs last year. They’ll face last year’s Class D1 state champion next in Howells-Dodge.
Ainsworth makes its debut in the 2022 ratings after a strong 2-0 start, most recently a 62-14 win at Madison. Carter Nelson had 132 all purpose yards, including a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
This Bulldogs team has gotten contributions from a lot of people, which really helps to build depth throughout the roster. They’ve got their first real test of the season coming up as they host Burwell on Friday.