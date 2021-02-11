Before the season began, nobody could have doubted that Guardian Angels Central Catholic would have the athletes to compete among the state's best in Class C2.
Many of the girls on the basketball team are the same athletes who, in the fall, led the Bluejays to the Class C softball state championship and who starred on a volleyball team that qualified for the Class C2 state tournament.
And, with subdistricts right around the corner, GACC is 18-3 and right on track for a deep postseason run. The Bluejays' only losses have come at the hands of No. 1 Crofton (twice) and No. 4 North Bend Central.
"We've been playing really great defense," Guardian Angels coach Jerry Stracke said. "We have two seniors — Brenna Rief and Brandi Doernemann — on the team that provide great leadership and we've been playing a lot of people off the bench, so we're able to play that fast-paced transition-style game.”
Guardian Angels has unfinished business after last year's bitter postseason disappointment. You may recall that the Bluejays blasted Ponca in the subdistrict final, 47-33. Both teams then advanced to the district final round, GACC as the subdistrict champ and Ponca as a wild card.
The Indians qualified for state with a 39-37 win over Nebraska City Lourdes, but Clarkson/Leigh upset the Bluejays 45-44. As a result, GACC stayed home while a team it defeated by 14 points played in the state tournament.
The girls from West Point could not have helped pondering "what might have been," after Ponca won its first two state-tournament games in convincing fashion over Grand Island Central Catholic and Oakland-Craig before falling in the state final to Hastings St. Cecilia, 41-37.
But 2021 is a different year and the Bluejays are primed for a deep postseason run with a full-court pressure defense that leads to turnovers and a lot of transition layups.
"We like to get after it and work on transitioning to beat the other team down the court," Stracke said. "To do that, you need to have a strong bench to keep that up throughout the whole game."
Rief leads the Bluejays in scoring with 15.5 points per game. Stracke calls her a great, all-around player. "She scored her 1,000th point this year," he said. "We look for her on offense; we look for her on the defensive end. She gets out for us in the transition game and does it all for us."
Stracke said he looks for his other senior, Doernemann, to control the boards and paint. "We rely on her a lot on the defensive end for the inside part of the game," he said.
Junior Sophia Hass is the Bluejays' second-leading scorer with 8.4 points per game and leads the team in rebounds (6.5), assists (3.3) and steals (5.3). "She's just an athlete and makes a lot of things happen for us on the court," Stracke said. "She plays hard, and the whole team kind of follows suit. She creates a lot of matchup problems with her athletic skills and sets the tone for the way we want to play."
When Stracke needs someone to knock down a 3, he calls on junior Livia Hunke. "She's able to get us into our offense and helps distribute the ball," he said. "Defensively, she surprises a lot of people when she'll all of a sudden come out of nowhere for a steal."
Stracke said sophomore Leah Jansen plays hard when she steps out on the court, but that she can't go for a long period at a time because of health issues. Just the same, her coach said she makes everyone else play as hard as she does.
Junior Erica Engelmeyer is another steady player on the Bluejays' roster. "She's in the game, basically for her defense, to help control the paint and get out on the shooter," Stracke said.
The coach calls 5-foot-10-inch junior Kassidy Kaup the team's best finisher. "She's our tallest player, she's left-handed and good around the basket," he said.
Junior Taylor Timmerman is another great Guardian Angels athlete. "She's able to help get rebounds for us and come up with steals," Stracke said. "Offensively, she finds a way to put the ball through the hoop."
Off the bench, junior Kate Gnad provides an outside threat; freshman Isabel Hass is athletic, just like her sister, and has a nose for the ball; freshman Kelsey Steffen comes in for rebounding purposes and sophomores Reese Throener and Brynn Baumert provide depth.
"They can come in and we don't drop off," Stracke said.
The Bluejays survived an overtime scare on Tuesday night against Pender and are set to host Pierce on Thursday. Then postseason play begins Tuesday, with the opening round of subdistricts.
"We've got to execute a little bit better on the offensive end," Stracke said. "Our defense has been carrying us through a lot of games. If we can get that offensive part of the game taken care of, we'll be hard to beat."
CLASS C
Last week's No. 2, Crofton, moved to the top spot after winning the Mid-State Conference tournament in dominating fashion. BRLD's championship run through the East Husker tourney garnered the Wolverines a promotion from No. 5 to second.
West Point-Beemer stays third after upsetting North Bend in the East Husker semis and falling to BRLD, 56-53, in the league-title game.
Last week's No. 1, North Bend Central fell to the fourth spot. The Tigers bounced back from their conference tourney semifinal loss to handle Oakland-Craig in the third-place game.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic took a one-spot demotion from fourth to fifth after a runner-up finish in the Mid-State Conference tournament and an overtime victory over Pender.
Clarkson/Leigh tasted defeat for the first time this season in the East Husker quarterfinals, losing to Oakland-Craig 54-40. The Patriots rebounded with victories over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Pierce and remained in the No. 6 spot.
North Central moved from eighth to No. 7 after going through the Niobrara Valley Conference tourney like a hot knife through butter. The Knights missed out on an opportunity to avenge an earlier defeat to Chambers/Wheeler Central when Elgin Public/Pope John upset the Renegades in the semifinals. North Central then proceeded to wax the Wolfpack for the NVC crown to the tune of 43-17.
Ponca dropped from seventh to eighth after falling in the Lewis & Clark Conference tourney final to Class D2 Wynot. The Indians narrowly held onto the No. 8 spot ahead of Oakland-Craig, which heads the list of honorably mentioned.
Joining the Knights in that category are Pender, O'Neill, Pierce, Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Ainsworth and Battle Creek.
CLASS D
Undefeated Humphrey St. Francis remained the clear choice for No. 1 after the Flyers blasted Central Valley and David City Aquinas last week.
Hartington Cedar Catholic moved from fourth to second after finishing third in the Mid-State Conference tournament. The Trojans' 13-7 record is not all that impressive until one realizes 17 of the Trojans' 20 games have come against Class B and C competition. Cedar is 3-0 against its fellow Class D sides.
Last week's No. 5, Wynot, moved to third after an impressive run in claiming the Lewis & Clark tournament championship. The Blue Devils avenged an earlier defeat over Class C2 Ponca in the title game. Wynot is peaking at the right time, which is something it's become very good at, having won seven state championships in the past 10 years.
Previous No. 2 CWC dropped to fourth after losing for the first time this year in the semifinals of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament. Elgin Public/Pope John surprised the Renegades that night, 50-47, but the orange and black got its revenge on Tuesday in Bartlett with a 55-31 triumph over the Wolfpack.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also fell two spots, from third to fifth after a pair of losses in the East Husker tournament. Elgin Public/Pope John remained in the sixth spot. The Wolfpack finished the week 2-2 with signature wins over Summerland and CWC and a pair of lopsided losses to North Central and CWC.
Summerland held onto the No. 7 position despite its loss to EP/PJ, and Elkhorn Valley earned a fourth-place finish in the Niobrara Valley tourney and remained eighth.
Plainview, Bloomfield, O'Neill St. Mary's and Santee would have to make significant runs in the postseason to earn promotions out of the ranks of the honorably mentioned.
Subdistrict forecasts
Subdistricts for Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 get underway Monday across the state, and all 48 champions will be crowned on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The 12 champions in each class then will be joined by the four non-champions with the most NSAA power points for district finals that will be played on Friday, Feb. 26. The district finals will be seeded using power points with No. 1 matching up against No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15 and so forth, without regard to geography.
When the matchup is between teams within 120 miles of one another, the higher-seeded team will get to play the game on its home court. If not, the NSAA will determine a neutral site.
The winners of the eight district-final games in each class will advance to the state tournament, which is set for March 2-6 in Lincoln.
The NSAA will not officially announce pairings or host venues for the subdistricts until later Thursday. In the meantime, we'll analyze all of the 15 involving area teams and make predictions as to their outcomes.
— C1-5: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer. Likely host: North Bend Central.
It feels like déjà vu as three of the four teams played in the semifinals of the East Husker Conference tournament. Defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central is the favorite, but West Point-Beemer surprised the Tigers in the EHC semis and Oakland-Craig is capable of beating both of them. Should it falter, North Bend is in good position for a wild card. West Point-Beemer would have an outside shot. Pick: North Bend Central.
— C1-6: Battle Creek, Homer, Pierce, Wayne and Winnebago. Likely host: Pierce.
Pierce, Winnebago and Battle Creek are all fairly evenly matched with records hovering around the .500 mark. The team that wins this tourney will likely have to face a highly ranked side in the district final round. Pick: Battle Creek.
— C1-7: Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus and David City. Likely host: Columbus Scotus.
Boone Central is the only area team involved and will likely go one and done. Pick: Columbus Scotus.
— C1-10: Ainsworth, Broken Bow, O'Neill, Ord and Valentine. Likely host: Broken Bow.
Unfortunately for the three area teams — Ainsworth, O'Neill and Valentine — they've all been assigned to the same subdistrict as 20-1 Broken Bow. O'Neill would have a slight shot at a wild card. Pick: Broken Bow.
— C2-3: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Tekamah-Herman and Wisner-Pilger. Likely host: Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Guardian Angels is the clear favorite, but Howells-Dodge has the ability to give the Bluejays a run for their money. Should GACC fall short, the Bluejays would almost certainly qualify for a district final as a wild card. Pick: Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
— C2-4: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Omaha Nation, Pender and Wakefield. Likely host: BRLD.
East Husker Conference tournament champion BRLD is the favorite, but Pender seems to be peaking at the right time, having lost in overtime on Tuesday at Guardian Angels. BRLD has the safety valve of a wild card should it falter, but the Pendragons need to win out. Pick: BRLD.
— C2-5: Creighton, Crofton, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, North Central and Ponca. Likely host: Crofton
This is, without question, the toughest Class C2 subdistrict in the state with last year's state runner-up (Ponca) and third-place team (Crofton). As of Wednesday, Crofton has the most power points in Class C2 and is virtually assured of a wild card should it come up short while Ponca and North Central would both have outside chances. Pick: Crofton.
— C2-6: Clarkson/Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Norfolk Catholic and Stanton. Likely host: Clarkson/Leigh.
Clarkson/Leigh will have home-court advantage, but the two Norfolk schools are capable of defeating the Patriots on any given night. With a loss, Clarkson/Leigh would have a good chance at a wild card, but Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast have to run the table to see their seasons extend beyond next week. Pick: Clarkson/Leigh.
— D1-3: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osmond, Plainview and Tri County Northeast. Likely host: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
All three of the Lewis & Clark Conference teams will make long trips to Humphrey next week, and all three likely will return home disappointed. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is the overwhelming favorite, but if the Bulldogs were to falter, a wild card is almost a sure thing. Pick: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
— D1-4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hartington-Newcastle and Niobrara/Verdigre. Likely host: Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is 13-7 after playing an almost all-Class C schedule while the other four teams have winning percentages of .500 or worse against lesser competition. Cedar should win this one going away, but a wild card is almost assured should it need it. Pick: Hartington Cedar Catholic.
— D1-5: Elgin Public/Pope John, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Summerland and West Holt. Likely host: Elgin Public/Pope John.
The Nos. 6, 7, and 8 teams in the Daily News Class D rankings are all involved. Elgin Public/Pope John flexed its muscle on its way to a second-place finish in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament, where the Wolfpack upset Summerland along the way. The Bobcats will have a chance at revenge Thursday night in Clearwater and perhaps in the subdistrict final. But don't forget Elkhorn Valley, which is capable of defeating either one of them. Pick: Summerland.
— D1-6: Central Valley, East Butler, High Plains Community, Palmer and Twin River. Host: Central Valley.
Twin River is the only area team involved, and don't look for the 3-17 Titans to pick up win number four. Pick: East Butler.
— D2-4: Elba, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside, Spalding Academy and St. Edward. Likely host: Humphrey St. Francis.
Defending Class D2 state runner-up Humphrey St. Francis and Allison Weidner should breeze through this all-Goldenrod Conference subdistrict. The Flyers are assured of a wild card, but they aren't going to need it. Pick: Humphrey St. Francis.
— D2-5: Randolph, Santee, Walthill, Winside and Wynot. Likely host: Wynot.
Defending Class D2 state champion Wynot shouldn't have any problems but has a wild-card safety net in the event of a monumental upset. Pick: Wynot.
— D2-6: Chambers/Wheeler Central, O'Neill St. Mary's, Stuart and Twin Loup. Likely host: CWC
CWC shouldn't have a problem en route to the district-final round but, like St. Francis and Wynot, almost certainly has a wild card if needed. The Renegades have unfinished business after coming up short in the Class D1 state semifinals last year. Pick: CWC.