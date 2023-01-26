Norfolk High competed against defending Class A state swimming and diving champion Lincoln Southwest in dual action on Thursday.
Although Norfolk won several events, especially on the girls side of the dual, the Silver Hawks’ depth proved too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Southwest downed the Norfolk girls 117-69 and won the boys division 123-56. The Panthers’ dual record for both girls and boys, with two duals remaining, now stands at an identical 2-3.
“I thought the kids swam pretty well for the competition they were up against. Southwest’s girls have won five or six state titles, and the boys are coming off of back-to-back championships,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We won a lot of events on the girls end — the 110 butterfly, the 200 individual medley, the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
“A lack of depth is the thing we’ve been running into. We’re very competitive at invites, because we have some top-end talent, but when it comes to duals, we’ve struggled when, after we win an event, we’re not picking up a third or a fourth — we’re picking up a fifth. Depth is something we’re working on and will continue working on. The hope is we get better every meet and can develop that depth.”
Two of those wins (200 IM and 100 free) in the girls competition came from Elsie Olberding. Adeline Olberding added a win in the 100 butterfly, while another came from Charli Jacobs in the 100 breaststroke. Norfolk also picked up a win in the 200 medley relay.
“I’m really pleased with how the boys swam, too,” Nelson said. “We didn’t win as many events. Tim Spray had a good meet, winning the 200 free. Brendyn Luna earned a win on the diving side as well.”
Elsie Olberding’s ability to excel at multiple events, along with the limitations of the number of events she can enter, suggests that even though she may hold the school record in a particular event, she may not compete in that event at the state meet.
“It’s a very unique situation, probably one of the more rare ones I’ve ever had, because she’s so versatile,” Nelson said. “She’s qualified for state in the 200 free, the 500 free, the 100 breaststroke, the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. She’s just got a really all-around swimming background.”
Elsie Olberding, Nelson said, broke the school record in the 200 IM at last year’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet only to see teammate Joslyn Jacobs break it at the state meet.
“She’ll be looking for that again and will also be looking for the 200 free record,” Nelson said. “She’s a very talented girl. We really don’t know what we’re going to use her in (at state), so we’ll be looking at what’s best for her and what she has the best shot at.”
Elsie Olberding is highly rated among swimmers throughout the state in both the 200 and 500 free.
“Elsie’s the leader of the girls team, a state points scorer, a state finalist, and she has all the background to be successful,” Nelson said. “We’re looking forward to having her finish her senior year on a high note.”
Elsie Olberding said she felt her versatility in events came about through her experiences in the youth swimming program.
“I’ve been swimming since I was 7, and (the events) change as you grow up,” she said. “I ran cross country, which, I think, helped my stamina in the distance events, and I’ve always been a stroke person, so I liked learning those strokes during those past 10 years.
“To have my name on the record boards, I’d like that. I’m close on a few. One of them is the 500 free, which might be the oldest record we have right now. The Fremont pool that we swim conference in is my favorite pool. I always swim so well at that pool. That’s where I broke a record last year.”
Elsie Olberding said her personal goal for the state meet is to finish among the top three in any of the events she ends up swimming, and possibly a record, but as a senior now, she also has a goal for the girls team.
“I had leaders when I was the youngest — I’ve always been the younger one — and now I have to be a leader,” she said. “I really hope we can do a girls top 10 finish overall and for our 200 medley relay to be in the top eight to qualify for the finals.”
Nelson said the team is still in the midst of a difficult training cycle but will begin a tapering phase following the Panthers’ final pair of duals next week in preparation for conference and state.
“We’re looking forward to our last home dual with Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday, a team we match up with very well,” Nelson said. “Then we have a makeup dual with Kearney that same week on Thursday, then conference and state, so we’ve got a lot going on these next few weeks.”
Girls: Lincoln Southwest 117, Norfolk 69
(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Charli Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding, Sierra Rader), 1:57.29; 200 freestyle: 1. Bella Livingston, LSW, 2:02.20; 2. A. Olberding, 2:02.71; 200 individual medley: E. Olberding, NOR, 2:15.99; 50 freestyle: 1. Mahoney Scout, LSW, 26.11; 5. Rader, NOR, 27.25; 100 butterfly: 1. A. Olberding, NOR, 1:02.80; 100 freestyle: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 56:34 ; 500 freestyle: 1. Emma Thober, LSW, 5:40.23; Giannah Ortez, NOR, 6:05.15; Diving: 1. Gracie Baete, LSW, 152.25; 2. Landry Waddingham, NOR, 141.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 1:45.46; 2. Norfolk (E. Olberding, Charli Jacobs, Rader, A. Olberding), 1:46.07; 100 backstroke: 1. Alexa Orf, LSW, 1:07.79; 4. Isabel Calvillo, NOR, 1:17.82; 100 breaststroke: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 1:11.81; 400 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 4:00.63; 3. Norfolk (Calvillo, Aubrie Burke, Elizabeth Wicker, Ortez), 4:27.24.
Boys: Lincoln Southwest 123, Norfolk 56
(Winner and top Norfolk finisher)
200 medley relay: 1. LSW, 1:45.56; 3. Norfolk (Finn Barrett, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Tim Spray), 1:48.19; 200 freestyle: 1. Spray, NOR, 1:52.55; 200 individual medley: 1. Austin Kamm, LSW, 2:06.64; 3. Haake, NOR, 2:12.83; 50 freestyle: 1. Harrison Frye, LSW, 23.06; 3. Jackson Mazuch, NOR, 25.39; 100 butterfly: 1. Aidin Kolb, LSW, 54.67; 2. Cleveland, NOR, 56.12; 100 freestyle: 1. Frye, LSW, 50.47; 3. Barrett, NOR, 55.26; 500 freestyle: 1. Tyler Reida, LSW, 5:01.20; 2. Spray, NOR, 5:08.76; Diving: 1. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 236.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 1:37.21; 3. Norfolk (Mazuch, Alex Cerny, Jonah Hastings, Elijah Lillard), 2:06.81; 100 backstroke: 1. Austin Kamm, LSW, 58.69; 3. Finn, NOR, 1:01.26; 100 breaststroke: 1. Kolb, LSW, 1:08.22; 2. Haake, NOR, 1:09.11; 400 freestyle relay: 1. LSW, 3:27.81; 3. Norfolk (Cleveland, Barrett, Peyton Flohr, Spray), 3:35.54.