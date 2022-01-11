Facing a couple of tense moments against a pesky Columbus Scotus team, the Class C No. 7 Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team turned to its defense to shut down the Shamrocks on Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
The Knights used a 9-0 run to begin the second quarter to take the lead for good, and then they blanked the visitors for the game's final 7 minutes, 21 seconds for a 58-33 triumph for their eighth-straight win.
To begin the night, Scotus shut down shorthanded Norfolk Catholic 55-18.
"I thought this was one of those nights where there just wasn't a ton of energy, but we brought enough to win, to execute, to make plays, and that's what good, experienced teams do," Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said.
It was just another day at the office for Norfolk Catholic's boys, which has held every opponent to 41 points or fewer this season and currently giving up 35.4 points per game. This time, the Knights scored the contest's final 16 points after the Shamrocks pulled to within single digits early in the fourth.
"In that first half, we tried to overthink some things, and that falls on us as coaches," Manzer said. "We tried to dictate too much instead of just letting the guys play and once we relaxed and stopped thinking and just played, we did a lot better."
Scotus hit just 31.4% (11 of 35) from the field and committed 19 turnovers, while Norfolk Catholic made 48.8% (20 of 41) on offense and were charted with 14 steals on defense.
For the second straight game, Ben Hammond came up big from beyond the arc with a game-high 15 points. Over the last two games, he has made 9 of 14 field goals, all from 3-point range.
"He's their best 3-point shooter, and we knew that going in," Scotus boys coach Mike VunCannon said. "We didn't get him closed out a couple of times."
Hammond was far from the only weapon for the Knights on Tuesday, when he was one of four starters to finish with at least nine points. Brennen Kelley shrugged off a slow start to finish with 11 points, while Kade Pieper added 10 points and Preston Burbach had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The final stretch wasn't the only long scoring drought for the guests. Scotus was held scoreless over the first 6:25 of the second quarter, which was long enbough for the Knights to turn a tie game into a 23-14 advantage.
"We missed three point-blank layups in the second quarter," VunCannon said. "I mean, if we make all of our layups, it's tied at halftime."
A couple of times after that, it seemed like Norfolk Catholic couldn't quite take control.
Hammond and Mason Timmerman combined for back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 1:04 of the third quarter for a 42-27 lead, but Scotus pulled to within nine after scoring six points in 39 seconds to begin the fourth quarter.
When Jack Faust completed the old-fashioned 3-point play with 7:21 left, it seemed like the game could teeter into uncertainty. Instead, the Knights seized control.
Pieper answered with his own 3-point play moments later. Kelley and Burbach hit four-straight free throws in 22 seconds, and then Kelley dished back-to-back layups in a span of 20 seconds, the latter coming with 4:05 to play for a 53-33 lead. If there was any doubt, Hammond stuck the dagger with his fifth 3-pointer of the night with 2:50 to play.
Tuesday's game was just another tough test for Scotus, which is 3-8 on the season — but those losses are to teams with a combined .729 winning percentage (62-23). In addition, four of Scotus' eight losses have come at a margin of 10 points or fewer.
IN ITS FIRST action without Avery Yosten, the team's leading scorer so far this season who was injured Friday against Battle Creek, the Norfolk Catholic girls suffered a 55-18 setback.
It was a result that neither side saw coming.
"Scotus was very good on the defensive end and we let that affect us defensively when we were not able to get good looks," Knights girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. "It snowballed on us tonight in a bad direction, so we will just need to get back to work tomorrow in practice."
Norfolk Catholic was limited to 7 of 20 (35%) field-goal shooting for the game, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. In contrast, Scotus sank 23 of 47 (48.9%) from the field.
"We were able to do some things on defense where we got out and pressured them ... and offensively, I thought we did a good job of playing with pace," Scotus girls coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We were able to get out and run a little bit and play with pace."
It was a tough night from the start for the Knights, which missed their first four shots and had four turnovers in the game's first six minutes. But it wasn't until the second quarter that the Shamrocks went on an 11-2 run, which was capped by Emma Brezenski coming off the bench for her second 3-pointer of the night to give the visitors a 20-4 lead with 3:43 left in the first half. Kalea Fischer hit a layup and then banked in a 3-pointer off an Addison Corr pass to put the Knights within 22-9 late in the half. But Scotus outscored Norfolk Catholic 33-9 the rest of the game, starting with two free throws with 4.8 seconds left in the first half.
Brezenski and Grace Mustard had 11 points each for Scotus, and Hailey Steffensmeier added 10 points and six rebounds.
Girls game
CS 9 15 17 14 — 55
NC 2 7 7 2 — 18
COLUMBUS SCOTUS (8-5): Kate Maguire 4-6 0-0 8; Maysa Kuhl 1-3 1-2 3; Kaelyn Dierman 2-10 0-0 4; Emma Brezenski 3-6 2-2 11; Joanna Rusher 4-7 0-0 8; Grace Mustard 5-7 1-2 11; Hailey Steffensmeier 4-7 0-0 10. Totals: 23-47 4-6 55.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-5): Addison Corr 0-4 2-2 2; Aubrey Barnes 0-0 1-2 1; Tiffani Peitz 1-1 0-0 2; Channatee Robles 1-1 0-0 2; Kalea Fischer 3-5 0-0 7; Hanna Brummer 0-1 0-0 0; Piper Craig 0-2 0-2 0; Saylor Fischer 1-3 0-3 2; Morgan Miller 0-2 0-2 0; Jacey Wolf 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 7-20 3-11 18.
Boys game
CS 14 4 9 6 — 33
NC 14 10 18 16 — 58
COLUMBUS SCOTUS (3-8): Trenton Cielocha 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Faust 2-9 3-3 7; Carter Filipi 2-3 0-0 6; Jackson Heng 1-5 0-0 3; Seth VunCannon 2-4 1-2 5; Blake Wemhoff 1-4 0-0 3; Nolan Fleming 2-3 0-0 5; Carson Czarnick 1-4 2-2 4; Mason Roberts 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Maguire 0-1 0-0 0; Max Wemhoff 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 11-35 6-8 33.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (8-1): Mason Timmerman 1-4 0-0 3; Brennen Kelley 4-14 2-2 11; Preston Burbach 2-3 5-6 9; Ben Hammond 5-7 0-0 15; Kade Pieper 4-5 2-3 10; Karter Kerkman 2-6 1-2 6; Eli Pfeifer 1-1 0-0 2; Tyler Gaspers 0-0 0-2 0; Nolan Fennessy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-41 10-15 58.