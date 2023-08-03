VALENTINE — On a day that prosecutors presented ample evidence they believe links Kevin Kilmer to Ruth Wittmuss’ death, including the ax possibly used to kill Witmuss, the defense took aim at a man whom Kilmer had been romantically involved with.
Several Nebraska State Patrol investigators testified during Kilmer’s jury trial in Cherry County District Court on Thursday, as did a friend of Wittmuss’ and the friend’s granddaughter.
Kilmer, 27, is accused of using an ax to kill Wittmuss on Aug. 23, 2021, in Kilgore before stuffing her body in a suitcase and dumping the suitcase in a ditch north of Kilgore.
Investigator Dion Neumiller, the lead investigator in Wittmuss’ death, testified in front of the jury of seven women and five men on Thursday.
On the morning of Aug. 24, 2021, state patrol investigators had responded to Kilgore from several different locations across the western half of Nebraska, including Neumiller, who came from North Platte.
Some investigators were assigned to monitor the home at 104 Hunt St. in Kilgore, where Wittmuss and Michael Malone were living and Kilmer was staying. Others were tasked with searching for Kilmer, who’d fled from a Cherry County sheriff’s deputy shortly after midnight while he was being questioned.
Additional law enforcement personnel were in search of Wittmuss’ body, as they had received information that she'd been killed and placed into a suitcase.
Kilmer was apprehended just northeast of Kilgore late on the morning of Aug. 24, and Wittmuss’ body was found a few hours thereafter.
Through the course of the investigation, search warrants were executed at the 104 Hunt St. property, as well as on Wittmuss’ Dodge Caravan. Amanda Schell, a friend of Kilmer’s, testified on Wednesday that a bloodied Kilmer drove to her residence in the same van on the evening of Aug. 23, showered and disclosed that he killed Wittmuss before putting her body in a suitcase.
Inside 104 Hunt St., which was cluttered throughout, investigators found numerous spots with suspected blood spatter and some areas where human tissue was believed to be present. A subsequent search of the home also yielded a considerable presence of blood that was not initially seen by investigators with the naked eye.
A roughly 4-pound splitting ax with blood on it also was found.
A search of the Caravan turned up several bloodied spots in the hatchback area of the vehicle. Black shoes similar in appearance to those that Kilmer had been wearing on the evening of Aug. 23 were also recovered from the vehicle and taken into evidence.
Prosecutors introduced both the ax and the shoes as evidence, which Neumiller showed to the jury.
When Wittmuss’ body was found, so were linoleum floor tiles that appeared to be similar to the floor tiles inside 104 Hunt St, as well as a bloodied towel and a padlock with a string tied to it.
Surveillance video obtained by investigators about two weeks after Wittmuss’ death shows Kilmer exiting 104 Hunt St. on Aug. 23, holding something while walking toward a camper. The video later shows Kilmer walking back toward the residence without anything in his hands.
Investigators later found a bucket near the camper, and in the bucket were a bloody towel, additional floor tiles and the remnants of paper towels or napkins.
While prosecutors linked different items of evidence to Kilmer, Todd Lancaster, Kilmer’s attorney, painted a different picture while examining Neumiller.
Neumiller testified that he questioned Malone several times during his investigation.
Malone and Kilmer had been romantically involved, though not many people were aware of their relationship.
Within a few days of Wittmuss’ death, Malone agreed to give investigators the clothes he’d been wearing on the day Wittmuss’ body was found, which included a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. Malone said he wore the same clothes three days in a row and would retrieve the clothes, which he had placed in a plastic bag, from 104 Hunt St.
But Malone did not give investigators black pants. He instead provided them with black shorts.
Lancaster showed the jury a screenshot of body cam footage from Aug. 24 that shows Malone wearing pants, not shorts.
Neumiller did not realize the discrepancy between the clothes Malone was wearing on Aug. 24 and the clothes he gave to investigators until a few weeks later, he testified.
And by that point, investigators did not believe it was worth the effort to retrieve the pants Malone had been wearing because it was possible they’d been washed, and any potential evidence on the pants would have been destroyed.
Lancaster asked Neumiller if it’s possible that a murder suspect would have blood on their pants. Neumiller affirmed.
“Would you suspect, if Michael Malone was involved, there would be blood on his pants?” Lancaster asked. Neumiller said yes and, when asked by Lancaster if he had made any effort to retrieve the pants, again said he hadn't.
Lancaster also referenced a statement Malone had made to investigators about using “Goof Off,” a stain remover, to wipe off his shoes. Neumiller later clarified that Malone had Goof Off in his residence to clean his shoes at times, but that he didn’t say anything about recently cleaning off his shoes.
Lancaster further pointed to video evidence that appeared to show Malone at one point wearing his black shirt inside-out, which could indicate that he was attempting to conceal something on the outside of his shirt.
Neumiller was also pressed by the defense attorney about inconsistent statements that Malone had made to investigators. At one point during the investigation, Malone evolved from a witness to a suspect because of conflicting statements he made, Neumiller said.
The investigator agreed with Lancaster that, at times, he didn’t believe Malone was giving “full responses” to his questions. So, as a way to elicit honest answers from Malone about his and Kilmer’s relationship, Neumiller told Malone that Kilmer would get an attorney who would make it appear in court as though Malone was lying about the pair’s connection.
Three other state patrol investigators testified on Thursday, and additional law enforcement officers could still take the witness stand.
Richard Bauer, a Kilgore resident who owns the 104 Hunt St. property, also testified, as did his granddaughter, Brittany Covey, also of Kilgore.
Bauer had allowed Wittmuss and Malone to stay at 104 Hunt St. in exchange for Malone doing work around Bauer's property, located on Washington Street in Kilgore, and Wittmuss taking care of Bauer's wife. Bauer, a trucker, had met Wittmuss in Rapid City about two years earlier.
Bauer testified that he was unaware of the romantic relationship between Kilmer and Malone, and, had he known about their same-sex relationship, it could have affected whether he let Malone live at the Hunt Street residence.
What’s next
Kilmer’s trial will continue on Friday, when prosecutors will continue to put on evidence. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Michael Guinan told Neumiller that a witness from the state patrol’s crime lab would testify on Monday as to the results of DNA testing of numerous objects, including the ax found at 104 Hunt St.
Kilmer is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If the jury finds him guilty, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison plus up to 50 years.
Attorneys said earlier this week that the trial is expected to last through next Tuesday, Aug. 8.