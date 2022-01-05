Defense plays role in Lutheran High boys, Wakefield girls victories

A defensive change in the fourth quarter paid big dividends for the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team Tuesday night--sparking a 19-0 run that allowed the Eagles to erase a nine-point deficit, tie the game at 41-41, then take their first lead of the game on a Cort McKeown field goal.
That lead then ballooned to 10 points before Lutheran High, now 8-1, finalized a 55-47 win over Wakefield, which came into the game recently recognized as the No. 10-ranked team in Class C2.
Similarly, the Wakefield girls trailed until late in the third period before the Trojans’ press helped Wakefield take its first lead of the game, then gradually pull away on the strength of 7 of 10 success from the free throw line in the final minute to win 60-51 over the Eagles.
Lutheran High boys coach Kenny Blank scripted a deliberate offensive attack during the first half which, following game opening 3s by the Trojans’ Armando Villa and Eliseo Sarmiento, along with a back door cut for a basket by Cade Johnson, prevented Wakefield’s offense from pulling away early.
The strategy worked, although those same three Trojans accounted for a 7-0 run that helped Wakefield forge a 17-13 first quarter lead, but only a 24-22 advantage at the half.
The Eagles stayed close even when Sarmiento opened the third period with back-to-back 3s before Blank ordered Lutheran High into its 1-3-1 half court trapping zone with the Eagles down 35-30.
Two missed free throws by Lutheran High allowed Wakefield to finish the third with a 7-0 run that provided a 39-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I was nervous the whole game to put (the 1-3-1) on–they’ve got a couple good shooters I was worried about–but the way our pressure was with it, they kind of got out-of-sorts,” Blank said. “We needed a change of pace after they were getting comfortable against our man, and they have a good man offense.”
After the teams trade field goals to open the fourth, the Eagles went back to the 1-3-1 and–with steals and deflections, especially from sophomore back-up Josh Rojas, providing lots of opportunities–raced to a 19-0 run and a 53-43 cushion with less than a minute remaining, with a 25-point offensive output in the period good enough to finalize a 55-47 win.
“Josh is a good athlete, a little smaller in stature, but he can jump,” Blank said. “Sometimes they think they can throw over him, and he jumps up there and gets it, either catching it with two hands or deflecting it.”
“I Iiked how aggressive we were off those turnovers,” he said. “Sometimes when you get up two or four, you don’t push the pace as much, but we knew we were going to have to score more and we did a good job of that.”
McKeown, who was 5 of 5 from the field in the first half, finished with 19 points to pace the Eagles, with Mason Peterson adding 16–including eight in the crucial fourth quarter push–while Keaton Ranslem totaled 12 points and several key assists on drives into the lane with kick-outs to open shooters.
At the controls of Lutheran High’s pace for the most part was senior point guard Trystan Scott who, although suffering through a cold 0 of 8 night from the field and scoring just two made free throws offensively, directed the Lutheran High strategy throughout the contest–slowing the pace when the Eagles needed patience, then dishing out assists as the 1-3-1 created turnovers and subsequent transition chances that led to the 55-47 win.
“It was big the way Tristan was able to take care of the basketball and get us to maneuver without turning the ball over,” Blank said. “We were just kind of grinding (in the first half); we knew we had advantages inside, and that’s our bread and butter. We’ve got to get the ball inside, and I thought we did a decent job of that with Tristan setting the pace.”
Johnson’s 19 points led Wakefield in scoring, followed by Arenas, whose total of 14 points was buoyed by four 3s. Villa also reached double-figures scoring with 12.
In the girls contest, a 9-0 run sparked by seven Mia Hurst points provided the Eagles with an 11-3 lead; however, 3s by Daveigh Munter-McAfee and Alex Arenas promptly brought the Trojans back to within 11-9 to end the first quarter.
In the second, five Lutheran High 3s–two each by Kendra Petersen and Kealy Ranslem, and one from Mia Wiederin–produced a 31-20 halftime advantage, but in the second half Wakefield incorporated a three-quarter court 2-2-1 press defensively that disrupted the Eagles’ comfort level and allowed the Trojans to take over the game’s momentum.
“We’re primarily a man-to-man team, but they were having an easy time against our man defense pretty much the whole game,” Wakefield coach Kent Emswiler said. “We did see on film that they had struggled with the 2-2-1, so we thought we’d try it. The big change for us was at halftime; we were shooting so poorly from the 3-point line that we decided we needed to attack the rim. That was our halftime adjustment.”
The adjustment resulted in the Trojans’ best offensive output of the game–23 points–during the third quarter, and when post player MaKenna Decker provided a spark offensively late in the third, scoring six points, Wakefield tied the game at 43-43 to end the period.
“MaKenna is our rebounder and sets screens, but sometimes things open up for her,” Emswiler said. “She got settled a little bit, and we got more aggressive on the offensive end which opened up more shots for her. We also pounded the boards pretty good. It was a team effort all the way around.”
The Trojans then took a 48-45 lead on Munter-McAfee’s 3 early in the fourth quarter, before Aishah Valenzuela scored on an offensive rebound and added 4 of 7 free throws to counter Mia Furst’s 3 that brought the Eagles to within 53-51 with a minute-and-a-half left to play.
However, with Wakefield melting time off the clock, Lutheran High fouls sent Trojans to the free throw line where Wakefield shooters made 6 of 8 to lock up the 60-51 win.
By making 11 of 15 from the line, Valenzuela finished with 16 points, with Arenas (14) and Decker (11) also in double figures for the Trojans.
Kendra Petersen’s 18 points, which included four 3-point field goals, topped Lutheran High, while Furst added 15.
“We tried to be patient against their press, but talking about it and doing it are two different things though,” Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said. “They had 30 free throws; you’re not going to win too many games like that.”
“Our game plan was to stick in that zone, but they drove right through our zone,” he said. “Then they were getting fouled at the rim.”
Boys game
Wakefield 17 7 15 8 – 47
Lutheran High Northeast 13 9 8 25 – 55
Wakefield (7-2): Hunter Schultz 1-4 0-0 2, Armando Villa 4-10 2-2 12, Eliseo Sarmiento 5-12 0-1 14, Cade Johnson 9-15 0-2 19, Logan Bokemper 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 19-45 2-5 47.
Lutheran High Northeast (8-1): Trystan Scott 0-8 2-3 2, Cort McKeown 8-10 1-4 19, Josh Rojas 1-3 4-4 6, Mason Petersen 6-9 1-2 16, Keaton Ranslem 5-9 2-6 12. Totals: 20-39 10-19 55.
Girls game
Wakefield 9 11 23 17 – 60
Lutheran High Northeast 11 20 12 18 – 51
Wakefield (6-3): Aishah Valenzuela 3-13 10-14 16, Alex Arenas 5-10 2-3 14, Destiny Helzer 3-9 2-4 8, Daveigh Munter-McAfee 2-6 0-2 5, Jordan Metzler 1-11 3-4 6, MaKenna Decker 4-5 3-4 11. Totals: 18-55 20-31 60.
Lutheran High Northeast (4-5): Kealy Ranslem 2-10 0-0 6, Kendra Petersen 6-14 0-2 18, Avery Koeppe 2-2 0-0 4, Mia Furst 6-12 2-4 15, Delaney Rose-Hancock 0-4 0-0 0, Mia Wiederin 3-7 1-2 8, Faith Baumgartel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-53 3-8 51.