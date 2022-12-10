Defense was a key element in both the Lutheran High Northeast girls’ and boys’ teams wins over Plainview Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles won a closely-contested girls matchup 43-37, primarily by coming out on top of a see-saw fourth quarter–especially the final minute of play.
Later, the Lutheran High boys forged a 16-0 advantage by forcing 10 Pirate turnovers, and led 21-3 after the first quarter, only to see Plainview chip away during the second period and close to within 35-28 early in the third.
But the Eagles–now 3-1–responded, promptly returning the lead to 50-23 by the end of the quarter with a 15-4 run before closing out the 67-45 win.Plainview, a Class D1 squad with just three seniors, entered the girls game with a 4-0 record, while 1-2 Lutheran High was looking for improvement over its recent outings.
During a back-and-forth first half that included seven tie scores and six lead exchanges, neither team was able to establish an advantage of more than four points–which, at 10-6, belonged to the Eagles late in the first period.
The Pirates’ offense struggled to get open shots against the Lutheran High zone during the first half, making just 9 of 24 field goal attempts (37.5 percent) but managed to score the last four points of the quarter to catch Lutheran High at 10-10.
The Eagles also held a 24-23 advantage at the half and increased that to 32-28 entering the final period, but that’s when the Pirates made their move.
Sparked by Allison Hardisty, who buried a 3 from the right corner to end the third quarter, added a pullup jumper from the elbow to open the fourth, then–after Lutheran High came up empty on four-straight free throw chances–promptly added another 3 to give Plainview a 33-32 lead, its first since having a 19-17 advantage late in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Eagles didn’t get their first field goal of the fourth until Mia Wiederin connected midway through the period, but Marque Albin answered by converting an Abigail Kromarek assist to put the Pirates up 37-34 with 3:28 remaining in the game.
Both teams missed opportunities during the next two frenetic minutes of play, setting up a crucial final minute of action.
Lutheran High sophomore Sophia Wolff made a pair of free throws–while Plainview missed two consecutive front ends of one-and-one opportunities– to maintain the Pirates’ narrow 37-36 advantage.
However, the game’s final 29 seconds belonged to the Eagles, when a 9-0 run determined the game’s outcome.
That run began as Wolff’s 3 from the point dropped through the net, followed seconds later by two free throws each by Wiederin and Avery Koeppe to secure Lutheran High’s 43-37 win.
“I think we did real well; a lot of young girls stepped up for us tonight,” Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said. “We’ve had one quarter in some games where we’ve struggled, and recently it’s been the fourth, so tonight when we were down one point late I just told them to ‘go for it.’ ”
Wiederin said his scouting report on the Pirates–which helped his team especially in the second half–evolved around limiting post player Teya Boyer to points in close to the basket as well as disrupting Plainview’s ball handlers.
“We told our players that in their high-low game Boyer liked to get the ball on the right block and liked to go to her right, and if she did she made (the shot) almost every time, so we tried to take the right hand away,” Wiederin said. “She didn’t get a ton of points in the game, especially in the second half, and often kicked the ball back out if we defended her right hand.”
“We also felt that they had one primary ball handler; when she had the ball in her hands they did very well, and when she didn’t have the ball they didn’t do as well,” he said. “They have a good man-to-man offense, so we went with our zone and trapped, trying to get the ball out of her hands and into someone else’s hands.”
Boyer, who scored 11 first-half points, added just two in the second half–a 13-point total that topped the Pirates’ scoring–while the Eagles’ trap contributed to Plainview’s difficulty in getting comfortable offensive chances during the final three minutes of the game.
“It’s been a long week for us; we had two hard-fought victories during the week, and I just didn’t think we had our same energy today,” Pirates coach Trent Simpson said. “It took us a while to get going–a matter of too little, too late–but I’m proud of the way our kids battled back. They played their hearts out. We just needed to make one or two more plays late in the game.”
Lutheran High, which improves to 2-2 on the season, got double-figure scoring from Wiederin and Wolff, who totaled 17 and 14 points, respectively.
IN THE BOYS CONTEST, five Eagles contributed eight points or more–paced by the 16-point total accomplished by both Anden Schold and Josh Rojas, followed closely by Braden Feddern’s 13 points.
Those numbers were especially pleasing to Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank, who said his team is improving as players are “figuring out their roles and learning to play together” and was impressed with the way the Eagles “shared the ball.”
“We couldn’t have scripted a better first quarter,” Blank said. “I think that’s the best basketball we’ve played all year, but they obviously adjusted, so we had to make a few adjustments ourselves.”
Blank said it’s important for the Eagles to be “multi-dimensional” by playing both zone and man in its defensive plan, adding “tonight we were able to do that.”
He said that he was also happy with the way his team responded when Plainview made 8 of 10 shots as the Pirates closed to within seven points in the third period.
“As a coach you want to maintain the lead, but it’s good to see them overcome some adversity as a young team,” Blank said. “I probably could have called timeout, but I wanted to see what they were made of. It turned out we didn’t have to, they settled down and did what they were supposed to do–bumping the lead right back to 17 or 18 points.”
Jacson King paced Plainview (1-3) with 16 points, followed by Spencer Hille’s 14 and Karter Lingenfelter’s 11-point total.
Girls game
Plainview 10 13 5 9 – 37
Lutheran High Northeast 10 14 8 11 – 43
Plainview (4-1): Keanu Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Allison Hardisty 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Kromarek 3-6 1-2 7, Lauren Jelinek 1-5 1-3 3, Teya Boyer 5-12 3-4 13, Madelynn Dougherty 0-2 0-1 0, Brooke Rafert 0-3 0-0 0, Marque Albin 3-5 0-0 6. Totals: 15-42 5-10 37.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-2): Kealy Ranslem 2-8 4-4 8, Reagan Lewis 0-0 0-2 0, Avery Koeppe 0-3 2-4 2, Faith Baumgartel 0-1 0-0 0, Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-3 0-0 2, Sophia Wolff 5-10 2-4 14, Mia Wiederin 6-12 5-6 17. Totals: 14-37 13-20 43.
Boys game
Plainview 3 18 11 13 – 45
Lutheran High Northeast 21 14 15 17 – 67
Plainview (1-3): Brendan Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Karter Lingenfelter 4-8 1-3 11, Jacson King 6-10 0-3 16, Leighton Medina 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer Hille 7-12 0-0 14, Trevin Petersen 1-1 0-0 2, Harrison Thor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 18-35 1-6 45.
Lutheran High Northeast (3-1): Anden Schold 8-15 0-0 16, Emerson Meyer 1-3 0-1 2, Tate Collison 3-6 2-4 8, Josh Rojas 6-12 2-3 16, Braden Feddern 6-7 0-0 13, Landon Johnson 4-8 0-2 9, Gavin Feddern 1-1 1-2 3. Totals: 29-55 5-12 67.