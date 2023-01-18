If the sports cliché about defense winning championships is true, that is one reason that Guardian Angels Central Catholic could be in the thick of the Class C2 title chase come March.
The Bluejays showed their defensive abilities last week, holding previously undefeated Archbishop Bergan scoreless in the third quarter to come back for a 36-33 victory.
GACC is allowing an average of 34.5 points per game.
Only one team has passed the 50-point mark against the Bluejays (12-1), and that was Wynot in a double-overtime contest.
“Defensively, we’re getting better,” said coach Jerry Stracke, who has a 513-132 career mark. “That helps carry us into our offense and keeps us into the game.”
That was just the case in a midseason showdown against Archbishop Bergan. Guardian Angels trailed 23-17 at the half but carried a 27-23 lead into the fourth after the third-quarter shutout.
“Holding them scoreless in the third quarter was huge,” Stracke said. “We just changed our defense up a little bit, and they had a hard time adjusting to it.”
On the offensive end, that game was also a prime example of the Bluejays’ strengths. Five players were just within a couple of points of each other.
“We’re a pretty balanced team,” Stracke said. “Whenever someone’s having a bad day, there’s always someone else to take over the slack. That makes us a lot harder to play because we don’t have that one player that they can focus on.
“We average anywhere from six to 10 points (per starter). We don’t have anyone in double figures. They are averaging nine, nine, eight, eight and six.”
Guardian Angels owns wins over Bergan (11-2), Crofton (13-1) and Columbus Scotus (10-3). Challenges await against Hartington Cedar Catholic (12-2), Pender (12-2) and Pierce (11-3).
With seven of the top 10 teams in the Nebraska School Activities Association points standings hailing from Northeast Nebraska, a challenging schedule is expected for the Bluejays.
“I like our schedule a lot,” Stracke said. “It helps us get ready, and playing in the Mid-State Conference is huge. Playing in C2, it is loaded.
“We’re in a very loaded subdistrict. We have Fremont Bergan. We have Oakland-Craig. It’s not going to be easy, and then all these other teams are good, too. It should be a fun end of the season.”
In addition to those big contests, GACC will be part of the Mid-State Conference tournament, which tips off on Monday, Jan. 30. GACC, Crofton, Pierce and Cedar Catholic guarantee that the conference will have a fourth seed with likely more than a dozen wins.
“I think it’s wide open,” Stracke said. “I think any team could come out of it (as the champion). Even in the bunny bracket, those teams have deceiving records because of the teams they play. Like Boone Central — they’re not a three-win team, they’re legit. There’s not going to be any easy game, period.”
Guardian Angels looks to return to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. Last year, the Bluejays suffered a tough 60-53 loss to Oakland-Craig in the opening round.
“I think a lot of the girls were disappointed with how we ended up playing down at state,” Stracke said. “Obviously, we want to get down there again. I know that’s a goal of the girls, but we’re in a tough subdistrict. We have a lot of season left, so a lot of things can happen. We’re just trying to stay focused and take it one game at a time here.”
And the coach said he feels keeping focused will help the team navigate what is ahead.
“We hope to continue to improve each game,” Stracke said. “It’s huge to improve from game to game. I think that’s going to help us keep competitive.
“We want to keep working hard and keep plugging away because it’s not going to get any easier for us.”
CLASS C
No. 1 North Bend Central has a complete lock on the top spot. The Tigers handed Guardian Angels Central Catholic its only loss back in December, and two days after GACC edged Archbishop Bergan for its first defeat, North Bend downed Bergan by 24 points.
But Guardian Angels does move up one spot to No. 2 after winning five in a row since that defeat to North Bend, with its victory over Bergan making it perhaps the odds-on favorite in Class C2 at the moment.
Ponca also edges up one position to No. 3. The Indians have won four straight since their lone loss to Vermillion, South Dakota. A big rescheduled showdown against Crofton looms for Thursday … if weather cooperates this time around.
Crofton jumps up two spots to a season-high rating of No. 4. The Warriors (13-1) have yet to be involved in a game decided by single digits. But those closer contests should be just around the corner.
Oakland-Craig remains steady at No. 5 as the ratings get a bit tricky. The Knights, No. 6 Clarkson-Leigh and No. 7 Pender all are 1-1 against each other. Pender drops five spots behind Clarkson/Leigh for the most recent result, a 45-43 loss to the Patriots on Saturday. The Pendragons bounced back with a 31-27 defensive win over Wynot on Monday
Oakland-Craig has the biggest challenge of the trio scheduled for this week, a trip to North Bend Central. With the high level of play in Class C2, this level of movement could be a weekly occurrence in the ratings the rest of the season.
Pierce retains its No. 8 ranking despite a 41-33 loss to Class D No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Summerland (12-1) remains just outside the ratings with its predominantly Class D schedule. Wayne (9-7) has been competitive with most of the rated teams it has faced. Upcoming games against Crofton and Cedar Catholic and the Mid-State tournament could provide the opportunities to move on in.
CLASS D
Hartington Cedar Catholic becomes the third team atop the topsy-turvy Class D ratings so far this winter. The Trojans earned a one-spot promotion with a 41-33 win over Class C No. 8 Pierce following up on a nine-point win over Class D No. 6 Wynot.
Humphrey St. Francis slides back one spot after back-to-back losses to Class C No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 8 Pierce. The Flyers were competitive in each game, and that type of scheduling will only help the team when it comes to the postseason.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s remains steady. The Cardinals coasted to a pair of wins last week.
Elgin Public/Pope John moves up two spots to No. 4 after winning three in a row.
Niobrara/Valley also climbs up a pair of places to No. 5 after a 60-58 win over Wynot followed by a victory over an 8-3 Class C2 Elkhorn Valley squad.
Wynot falls back two places to No. 6. The Blue Devils have lost five of nine, but each of those games are to teams rated in Class C or D.
Howells-Dodge finally breaks into the ratings at No. 7. The Jaguars are 9-6, but those losses are to four rated Class C teams, Humphrey St. Francis and Centura (12-1).
Norfolk Catholic remains in the ratings at No. 8 but fell back three places. The Knights have played only two Class D teams, losing to No. 1 Cedar Catholic and No. 2 St. Francis. Their 6-7 record is deceptive, but the team would love to start stringing together some victories.
Plainview drops out from its season-long spot at No. 8 after losing by 16 points on Monday to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.