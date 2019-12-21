COLUMBUS -- The common denominator in the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams’ sweep of the Discoverers was defense.
For the Norfolk High boys, defending the post and keeping the ball out of the lane--along with a career scoring night from senior Tyson Stelling--produced a 75-51 victory, the Panthers’ first of the season.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls not only bounced back from an 11-2 first-quarter deficit with the help of pressure defense, but also improved ball and player movement against the Discoverers’ 2-3 zone to pull away for a 42-34 win.
A Stelling 3 midway through the first period--his first of seven 3-point shots in the game--provided Norfolk with an 8-2 lead and, after Columbus took its only leads of the game with a pair of 3s by Blake Edzards, another Stelling jumper promptly tied the score at 13-all.
When Cameron Eisenhauer found Daydon Taylor alone under the basket on the Panthers’ next possession, Norfolk had the lead once again, at 15-13, to end the first period and would not trail again.
In fact, with three Stelling 3s and another by Kallan Herman--while also limiting Columbus to just three total field goals in the second quarter--the Panthers increased their advantage to 33-26 at halftime.
“The shot was just feeling good in warm-ups, and then my teammates did a good job of finding me,” Stelling said. “I thought we ran good offense tonight, so most of them were open shots; I just credit my teammates.”
“The team defense is more important to me; it was something we focused on this week in practice,” he said. “We weren’t playing tough defense the first couple games, so we really focused on being tough and being physical. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
A fast start in the third resulted in a 24-point offensive effort as the now hot-shooting Panthers made 9-of-14 field goal attempts, including two more 3s by Stelling and one each by Herman (seven points in the quarter) and Eisenhauer--who found his shooting stroke after a scoreless first half. That production countered back-to-back 3s by Cole Wilcox which had helped Columbus close to within 35-32 less than a minute into the second half and instead created Norfolk’s 57-43 lead entering the final period.
Stelling’s final trey, just seconds into the fourth quarter, and an Eisenhauer steal and layup completed an 11-0 run by the Panthers and a 62-43 advantage that--along with Norfolk’s continued defensive effort--effectively put the game out of reach with several minutes left to play.
“I loved what we did defensively with positioning and boxing out--all the fundamentals,” Norfolk coach Tony Siske said. “They’re a team that’s been a really good offensive-rebounding team; we didn’t give them many.”
The Panthers’ largest lead of the game was the 24-point margin at game’s end in the 75-51 win.
Stelling finished with 29 points, making 10-of 14 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 free throws, while Herman totaled 17 on 6-of-8 field goals and 1-of-3 free throws. Eisenhauer contributed his 10 points in the second half.
“Offensively, we really shared the ball,” Siske said. “We put up by far our most points of the season, but we had our longest possessions of the season. It was our efficiency, getting the right guys the right shots.”
“Tyson had a great game; he’s very capable,” he said. “Our guys did a good job of finding him and also getting him open.”
Only Edzards, with 11 points, reached double-figures scoring for Columbus, which slips to 3-3 on the season.
“Columbus is a good team; watching them on film, their transition offense was putting up big numbers,” Siske said. “We did a good job of getting back, getting them into half-court offense, and our kids really executed our defensive game plan tonight--the best they have of our four games.”
The Norfolk girls improved to 2-2 with the 42-34 win over a 2-5 Columbus team.
After a first quarter spent trying to score from the perimeter against the Columbus 2-3 zone--which netted just one field goal, the Panthers turned up the pressure defensively by picking up full court and either trapping early or after the Discoverers successfully crossed the mid-court stripe.
“We got some confidence with (the press) late in the year last year and we wanted to use it more,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “It changed the game for us.”
The results weren’t immediate--Norfolk still trailed 23-17 at the half, but the pressure eventually caused numerous Columbus turnovers, which resulted in Norfolk layups and a momentum shift that provided a spark for the Panthers defense, but also improved movement on offense.
“Our girls were feeling more and more aggressive, and there were times when they were around Columbus rebounders and stayed with the traps whenever we had chances,” Oswald said. “It wasn’t a game adjustment, but we stayed with it. I was proud of the way we crashed the glass, which put us in a position to do that.”
“We had been slow moving the ball early in the game, and our cuts were slow,” he said.
Norfolk tied the score at 25-all with three minutes left in the third period on a steal by Nealy Brummond that led to a lay-in by Hailey Kleinschmit and got its first lead of the game when Anden Baumann was fouled on a 3-point try and made all three free throws.
After getting just one point from the free throw line in the first half, the Panthers accumulated 16 in the second half of the game--10 from Baumann, who made all but one of her opportunities at the charity stripe to finish with 12 points.
In the game’s final eight minutes, the Panthers’ 12-point total included just one field goal, a cut to the basket by Kleinschmit, as Norfolk made 10-of-14 free throws to secure the 42-34 victory.
“Getting to the free throw line in the second half by being more aggressive offensively was big to get the lead,” Oswald said. “Then we had girls step up and make them; Anden knocked down a bunch of free throws, Nealy made some, Hailey had a couple.”
Boys game
Norfolk 15 18 24 18 -- 75
Columbus 13 13 17 8 -- 51
Norfolk (1-3): Gage Dohren 3-5 0-0 6, Tyler Wilson 2-3 0-2 4, Isaac Heimes 2-3 2-2 6, Kallan Herman 6-8 1-3 17, Tyson Stelling 10-13 3-4 29, Berkly Brummond 0-0 1-2 1, Cameron Eisenhauer 4-11 1-4 10, Daydon Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 28-46 8-17 75.
Columbus (3-3): Ernest Hausmann 1-5 2-2 4, Ean Luebbe 1-1 0-0 3, Garrett Esch 0-2 1-2 1, Porter Discoe 3-6 0-1 8, Landon Thompson 4-8 1-1 9, Blake Thompson 2-5 2-2 6, Blake Edzards 3-5 3-4 11, Sam Kwapnioski 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Wilcox 3-5 0-0 9. Totals: 17-39 9-12 51.
Girls game
Norfolk 2 15 13 12 -- 42
Columbus 11 12 5 6 -- 34
Norfolk (2-2): Nealy Brummond 2-5 2-4 6, Anden Baumann 1-5 10-11 12, Erin Schwanebeck 2-5 0-0 4, Chelsea Strom 2-5 2-2 6, Jalen Hoffman 1-4 2-2 4, Hailey Kleinschmit 4-9 1-2 9, Agdaly Sanchez 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 12-34 17-22 42.
Columbus (2-5): Gracie Luebbe 4-7 0-0 10, Addi Duranski 1-5 0-0 2, Addison Kudron 4-11 1-1 12, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls 2-4 0-0 4, Logan Kapels 2-2 2-4 6. Totals: 13-29 3-5 34.