MADISON — One of the 14-year-old girls involved in the video-recorded beating of another 14-year-old girl in February appeared in district court Tuesday.
The girl, who is being referred to as “Defendant 2” because of her age, appeared before Judge James Kube for a plea in abatement hearing alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt. The defendant’s mother also appeared in court.
In March, Defendant 2’s defense filed the abatement plea, meaning the case will not continue until Kube gives approval to resume the hearings.
Ewalt argued that the Feb. 4 attack, which shows two girls repeatedly striking another girl in a minute-long video, did not result in serious bodily injury to the victim.
“We’re talking about the injury, not the act. The injury sustained was a concussion,” Ewalt said. “There were no broken bones or any issues as to impairment. My argument is that the victim’s concussion does not constitute serious bodily injury.”
Because of his belief that the prosecution failed to show that the victim sustained serious bodily injury, Ewalt said, the case should not have been bound over to district court, and the assault should be amended to a less significant charge.
“Bodily injury involves substantial risk of death, substantial risk of permanent disfigurement or loss of vision or hearing,” Ewalt said.
On Feb. 9, Nathan Eckstrom, deputy county attorney, advised police that the victim was diagnosed with a concussion, which is an element for first-degree assault.
Eckstrom provided police with discharge documentation from Faith Regional Health Services that indicated the victim had been diagnosed with a concussion on Feb. 6.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan asked Kube in court Tuesday to review the evidentiary transcript provided by police. The state is confident that sufficient evidence was provided to bind the case over, he said.
“Any injury to any organ in the body — in this case, the brain — can cause serious harm and serious injury to the victim overall,” Kiernan said.
According to testimony from Sgt. James Kelley of the Norfolk Police Division, Defendant 2 struck the victim in the face, head and body with closed fists about 22 times and kicked and stomped the victim in the face, head and body seven times.
Kelley said he did not see the victim strike either one of the perpetrators in the video. She spent most of the assault trying to protect her head and face, he said.
Kube took the motion under advisement and told both parties that he would have a decision on how the case should proceed “as soon as I can.”
Defendant 2’s next appearance in court will be determined by Kube’s ruling. She has been free since posting bond in February.
If convicted in district court on the first-degree assault charge, a Class 2 felony, Defendant 2 could face 1 to 50 years in prison.
The defendant could still have her case bound over to juvenile court, where sentences typically focus more on rehabilitative programming and community service than incarceration.
Defendant 1, whose home is where the attack occurred, had her case bound over to juvenile court in March. A pretrial for Defendant 1 has been scheduled for Monday, May 10.