MADISON — One of the 14-year-old girls involved in the video-recorded beating of another 14-year-old girl in February appeared in district court Tuesday.

The girl, who is being referred to as “Defendant 2” because of her age, appeared before Judge James Kube for a plea in abatement hearing alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt. The defendant’s mother also appeared in court.

In March, Defendant 2’s defense filed the abatement plea, meaning the case will not continue until Kube gives approval to resume the hearings.

Ewalt argued that the Feb. 4 attack, which shows two girls repeatedly striking another girl in a minute-long video, did not result in serious bodily injury to the victim.

“We’re talking about the injury, not the act. The injury sustained was a concussion,” Ewalt said. “There were no broken bones or any issues as to impairment. My argument is that the victim’s concussion does not constitute serious bodily injury.”

Because of his belief that the prosecution failed to show that the victim sustained serious bodily injury, Ewalt said, the case should not have been bound over to district court, and the assault should be amended to a less significant charge.

“Bodily injury involves substantial risk of death, substantial risk of permanent disfigurement or loss of vision or hearing,” Ewalt said.

On Feb. 9, Nathan Eckstrom, deputy county attorney, advised police that the victim was diagnosed with a concussion, which is an element for first-degree assault.

Eckstrom provided police with discharge documentation from Faith Regional Health Services that indicated the victim had been diagnosed with a concussion on Feb. 6.

Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan asked Kube in court Tuesday to review the evidentiary transcript provided by police. The state is confident that sufficient evidence was provided to bind the case over, he said.

“Any injury to any organ in the body — in this case, the brain — can cause serious harm and serious injury to the victim overall,” Kiernan said.

According to testimony from Sgt. James Kelley of the Norfolk Police Division, Defendant 2 struck the victim in the face, head and body with closed fists about 22 times and kicked and stomped the victim in the face, head and body seven times.

Kelley said he did not see the victim strike either one of the perpetrators in the video. She spent most of the assault trying to protect her head and face, he said.

Kube took the motion under advisement and told both parties that he would have a decision on how the case should proceed “as soon as I can.”

Defendant 2’s next appearance in court will be determined by Kube’s ruling. She has been free since posting bond in February.

If convicted in district court on the first-degree assault charge, a Class 2 felony, Defendant 2 could face 1 to 50 years in prison.

The defendant could still have her case bound over to juvenile court, where sentences typically focus more on rehabilitative programming and community service than incarceration.

Defendant 1, whose home is where the attack occurred, had her case bound over to juvenile court in March. A pretrial for Defendant 1 has been scheduled for Monday, May 10.

Tags

In other news

+3
Longtime Uptown co-owner ‘would always take time to say hi’

Longtime Uptown co-owner ‘would always take time to say hi’

According to the people who loved her, Rosalind Lamson was many things. The Norfolk native, known affectionately as "Roz," died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer, but she left behind a legacy treasured in Norfolk, Stanton and beyond over her 70 years of life.

Court list for May 5, 2021

Court list for May 5, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Norfolk Senior Center opening back up again

Norfolk Senior Center opening back up again

These are exciting times at the Norfolk Senior Center. Although the center has been busy the past few weeks with vaccination clinics and, of course, distributing Meals on Wheels, it officially opened to pre-COVID “scheduled activities” on Monday.

Bankruptcies for May 5, 2021

Bankruptcies for May 5, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Quality books preferred

Quality books preferred

I recently took part in a writing conference. The keynote speaker was a best-selling novelist who shall remain anonymous for this column. She was incredibly motivational, and I enjoyed listening to her.

Going to miss all of the activities

Going to miss all of the activities

We had our last high school activity this week, which is a big deal. When our oldest daughter tried out for the dance team at Lutheran High in 2006 and made it, little did we know that would start us on a journey of watching high school events for literally the next 15 years.