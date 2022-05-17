It feels as though the track and field season goes by the fastest of any of the major sports in Nebraska.
What’s more, it’s a sport where athletes can make a name for themselves in a short amount of time. Of course, there are those who dominate to start their careers and only get better, but there are others who get hot late in the season and use that to make a lot of noise at state.
This year’s field of boys competitors from Northeast and North Central Nebraska includes a steady combination of the two.
The crop includes four defending state champions — three individuals and one team — two of whom hold or are tied for state records in one of the events they're participating in.
Many of those in contention for a title hold the best qualifying time or best mark in their respective events, with several others within range of gold. Many of those came close to glory a year ago, while others will be taking in the atmosphere of Omaha Burke for the first time.
It should be a fun four days in the River City.
CLASS A
Norfolk’s crop of competitors includes three returning state participants from a year ago.
Daylin Mallory will get another swing in the shot put alongside newcomer and teammate Jackson Bos. After finishing ninth in the 1,600 last year, Isaac Ochoa will get another shot in that as well as the 3,200.
Cole Uzzell won’t run in the 800-meter run as he did last year, but he’ll run with the 4x800-meter relay team, which also includes Ochoa, Isaac Guenther and Wyatt Mead.
Rowdy Bauer is among the Panthers heading to state for the first time. As a sophomore, Bauer holds the third-best qualifying mark in the long jump.
Nick Borst will try his hand in the 110 hurdles with Ryan Prim going in the 300. Kalen Krohn looks to break 50 seconds in the 400-meter run while sophomores Shaun Gustman and Brendyn Luna will participate in the pole vault.
Seven of the 12 Norfolk High participants are juniors or sophomores.
CLASS B
The area will be well represented in each of the Class B hurdle races.
Benjamin Brahmer, Addison Croghan, Keaton Wattier and Jackson Roberts will each be running in the 110, with the former two holding qualifying times under 15 seconds.
Brahmer and Roberts also will be running in the 300 with Roberts holding the best qualifying time among competitors. Alex Phelps of Wayne joins Roberts in the last heat of preliminaries.
Roberts also will participate in the long jump and serve as the anchor for Boone Central’s 4x400 team, which holds the second best qualifying time among entrants (3:27.79) behind Waverly (3:22.51).
Two of the other competitors on the team will be running in individual events. Parker Borer will run in the 100- and 200-meter dash preliminaries while Alex Christo goes in the second heat of the 800-meter run.
Gavin Sullivan, and Croghan will represent Pierce in both the long jump and triple jump. Teammate Kaden Johnson will join them in the former alongside Bennet Meyer of West Point-Beemer. Treven Weddle of WPB will go in the triple jump.
Jax Jacobsen represents the Cadets in the pole vault.
Sedjro Agoumba of Wayne and Coleton Cooper of Pierce will go in the third heat of preliminaries in the 400.
Joseph Engelbart represents O’Neill in the shot put. Fellow Eagle Sean Coventry tests his mettle in the high jump alongside Boone Central’s Jaxon Lipker.
CLASS C
Norfolk Catholic’s competitors are largely new to the spotlight of state.
The exceptions are Ben Hammond and Kade Pieper. Pieper aims for gold in the shot put and discus while Hammond hopes to repeat his top-10 finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Hammond also will run with the 4x800 team with Nathan Kalous, Ty Lammers and Kanyon Talton, all of whom are newcomers.
Talton will run in the third heat of preliminaries in the 400- and 800-meter runs. John Clausen will participate in the pole vault.
Carson Noecker has already broken his own state record in the 3,200-meter run three times this year. With it now standing at 9:11.70, can he break it one more time at Burke? His state meet record still stands at 9:24.56.
Noecker also enters with the fastest qualifying time in the 1,600. He’ll be one of eight Hartington Cedar Catholic individuals and three relay teams competing at state. He’s set to run second on the 4x800 team.
Battle Creek enters state with a real chance to medal as a team. The Braves will have 14 individuals representing the school, including all three relay teams, who each finished first in their race at districts to qualify.
They last won a team title in 1989 as a member of Class C and have won four total.
One of the individuals will be Landon Olson, who won the long jump last year and will be a top competitor in both the high jump and the triple jump.
In the former, he’ll need to best Carter Nelson, who won the state title in the event last year as a freshman. Olson beat Nelson for first place at the West Holt invite in April and the C-5 district meet on Thursday, but Nelson holds the best mark in the state with a jump of 7 feet even, a tie for the Class C state record.
Nelson will also be among the top competitors in the pole vault and the 200-meter dash.
In the triple jump, keep an eye on L.J. McNeill. The junior from Oakland-Craig reached a distance of 44-2¾ at districts and continues to climb the school’s all-time leaderboard.
Deagan Puppe looks to go back-to-back as a champ in the 110 hurdles. The senior from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has the fastest qualifying time with 14.80 while his brother Daniel has the second fastest with 14.99. Both are the only qualifying times under 15 seconds in the entire field, which includes eight other area athletes.
Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger enters the 300 hurdles with the fastest qualifying time (40.04) and holds a personal record of 39.34.
Battle Creek enters the 4x100-meter dash as one of two teams with a qualifying time under 44 seconds. Louisville is the other. North Central and Stanton join them in the second heat while Hartington Cedar Catholic does so in the first.
The Trojans have the fastest qualifying time among 4x400-meter relay teams with a 3:29.25. Battle Creek, Hartington-Newcastle and Howells-Dodge join the fray as well.
CLASS D
After winning the 4x800-meter relay in 2021, Osmond looks to repeat as the sixth-best qualifying time heading into this year’s field. The Tigers will be joined by Wynot (7), Humphrey St. Francis (9) and Plainview (16).
Randal Gronenthal of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters the 400-meter dash with the best qualifying time among competitors (50.77) and will run in the first heat. He’ll be joined by eight other area competitors, three in heat 2 and five in heat 3.
Talon Krebs of Neligh-Oakdale enters the pole vault tied with Owen Kaps and Marcus Hernandez of Bertrand for the best qualifying time among participants.
Addison Smith will be among the favorites in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The sophomore from Wausa enters with the fourth-best qualifying time in the 3,200 and the best time in the 1,600, a race he finished second in last year.
Tyler Nicke of Wynot holds the second-best time in the 1,600 with a 4:48.22.
Cole Mowrey of St. Edward holds the second-best qualifying mark in the boys 800-meter run at 2:05.24, within a second of Calvin Finley of Ansley/Litchfield.
The Wynot 4x400 team’s qualifying time of 3:35.67 is the best in the field. Osmond and Bloomfield will join the Blue Devils in the second section of the race.