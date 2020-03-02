Defending state champ BRLD blows away Twin River in C2-2

The defending Class C2 state champion, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, will be in Lincoln looking to extend its 26-0 record this season--as well as a victory string of 49-straight games--and grab another title, after blowing away Twin River 82-52 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center Monday night.
“That’s a lot to deal with; (Lucas) Vogt is a special player, but the guys around him are special, too,” Twin River coach Tod Heier said. “They’ve got some really good players; they’re well-coached. Offensively, I can’t imagine a Class C2 team matching up with them. They can do it so many different ways.”
The top-ranked Wolverines sprinted out of the gate to a 19-7 first-quarter lead, scoring the last 15 points of the period, then used a 12-0 run in the second that increased the advantage to 43-18 at halftime. BRLD’s diverse offensive attack included four 3-point shots, three drives, five transition layups, converted pass assists into the lane, and offensive rebound-putbacks.
“For us to win, we had to do three things--make shots, not turn the ball over, and rebound defensively. We didn’t do any of those well enough,” Heier said. “Defensively, they’re so athletic and quick with their hands and their feet; they read eyes and are moving on all passes. They’re going to be a handful down in Lincoln as they were last year.”
The Titans reduced the deficit to 22 points midway through the third period on Carter Frenzen’s 3 from the wing, but another flurry of points by BRLD re-established a lead of 64-34 before Twin River’s Ross Hebda’s driving layup through traffic ended the third quarter with the Wolverines up 64-36.
Four players were in double-figures for the 16-10 Titans, including Frenzen with 13 points, Weston Graham (12), Hebda (11), and Chase Buhl (10).
Subs finished out the game for both teams after Vogt’s 3 with three minutes remaining made the score 78-49 and brought his point total to 31.
“We come together as a team; tonight I led the scoring, but it changes every night,” Vogt said. “There’s no set guy that scores every night, it’s just whoever’s got the hot hand.”
“They’re a great shooting team from the perimeter, so we knew we had to lock that down,” he said. “After that, we got some traps and steals, and a lot of layups.”
Vogt, the captain of last year’s Class C2 all-state squad, led all scorers with those 31 points--making 13 of 20 field goal attempts which included just a pair of 3s--followed by fellow-junior Dylan Beutler’s 20 points and 6-foot-4 senior postplayer Jaxon Johnson’s 12. As a team, the Wolverines made 35 of 68 shots--an impressive 51 percent--from the field.
“I expect a lot out of Lucas (Vogt); the bigger the game is, the better he steps up. He had a really good night,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “But we’ve got so many different guys that can do so many different things that can complement each other. That’s what’s so nice about our group. We’ve got an inside game, an outside game, and they’ve been together since they were little kids, so the chemistry is good, too.”
BRLD returned all five starters from last year’s state championship season after finishing third the year before.
“Our seniors were sophomores during that third-place finish, and Lucas was a freshman,” Meyer said. “That sort of (state tournament) experience really helps out in big games.”
The Wolverines, Vogt said, are now face-to-face with an opportunity to fulfill the team’s primary goal.
“(The chance for another championship) has been our goal from day one; we know that, so we’ve just to get down there and get to work,” he said.
Boys C2-2 district final
Twin River 7 11 18 16 -- 52
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 19 24 21 18 -- 82
Twin River (16-10): Weston Graham 4-10 0-0 12, Nolan Ramaekers 2-7 0-0 6, Chase Buhl 4-14 0-0 10, Owen Koziol 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Frenzen 5-9 1-4 13, Ross Hebda 5-9 1-2 11. Totals: 20-51 2-6 52.
BRLD (26-0): Devin Hegge 2-3 0-0 6, Micah Henschen 0-1 0-0 0, Will Gatzemeyer 1-6 0-0 2, Dylan Beutler 8-14 1-2 20, Lucas Vogt 13-20 3-3 31, Darwin Snyder 3-12 0-0 7, Jaxon Johnson 6-9 0-1 12, Brayden Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Zachary Hegge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 35-68 4-6 82.