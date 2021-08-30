You’d be hard pressed to find a more competitive person than Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar.
The 2013 Norfolk Catholic graduate took advantage of a rare opportunity in the fall of 2018. While student teaching at her alma mater, Bellar was asked to be the school’s head volleyball coach.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Norfolk Catholic hired then Michaela Barry for the 2019-20 school year and this August, she began her third year on the staff of Norfolk Catholic Elementary.
Bellar said she loves the combination of being a high school coach — she’s also an assistant for the girls basketball and girls and boys track programs — and a first grade teacher.
“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, they really don’t care,” Bellar said with a laugh.
“They want me to be here as their teacher. They want Mrs. Bellar. It’s not coach Bellar. It’s kind of nice and refreshing because I can’t focus on (wins and losses) too much.”
But when the first graders go home at the end of the school day, Bellar makes the short walk from her classroom to the gym for volleyball practice and you can be sure she’s focusing on fundamentals.
Bellar has led Norfolk Catholic to the state tournament in each of the past two seasons, including last year’s 25-8 state runner-up campaign. Whether the Knights make it three in a row will depend on a trio of talented underclassmen.
After losing last fall in five sets to Lutheran High Northeast in the Class C2 state title match, the Knights had to say goodbye to a quartet of outstanding seniors: middle Mary Fennessy, setter Carly Marshall, libero Taylor Kautz and defensive specialist Anna Neuhalfen.
“They were kind of my babies coming into my first year of coaching,” Bellar said. “They did a lot for our team both on and off the court.”
Bellar looked to have the ingredients in place to make another run at a state title in 2021. But some offseason decisions have made that task considerably more difficult.
Senior middles and right sides Elly and Jozy Piper transferred to Pierce, and all-state outside hitter Channatee Robles had what Bellar called a transfer conflict.
Robles finished 2020 as Norfolk Catholic’s leader in kills, digs and service aces, and she was second in blocks. But she’ll be ineligible to play at the varsity level for the first semester — which includes the entire volleyball season — and will instead have to settle for being part of the Knights’ junior varsity squad.
Bellar said the other three Norfolk Catholic players who had significant playing time last season will have big shoes to fill.
Junior outside Addison Corr is returning from a broken bone she suffered during the soccer season. “She’s kind of working on the mend of getting back into the swing of things, but she’ll be a good leader for us on the court,” Bellar said. “Right now, she’s looking good. I would say by the time we have our first game, she’ll be ready to go.”
Corr didn’t see a lot of varsity action until about a third of the way through the season last year but still managed to record 201 kills.
Sophomore middle Avery Yosten had an outstanding freshman year and finished the season with 207 kills. “She’ll be a big piece of our team this year and hopefully step up in a leadership role,” Bellar said.
Allison Brungardt was also a big piece of the Knights’ success during her freshman campaign, and Bellar expects her to be better this year.
“Alli has really matured over the course of the year,” Bellar said.
One position the Knights will have to fill is setter. Marshall started there in each of the past three seasons and with her departure to graduation, Bellar is turning to junior Saylor Fischer to handle the role and said she’s doing a nice job.
“She’s been very coachable,” Bellar said. “I’m hard on the setters and Saylor has been willing to do whatever the team needs. She’s grown a lot in the summer, so we’re excited for her to see the steps she makes this season.”
Tiffany Peitz played in just two sets at the varsity level in 2020, but as one of two seniors on the team — the other is foreign-exchange student Letezia Fumagalli — she’ll take over the middle spot vacated by all-stater Fennessy.
“She has typically played outside on JV,” Bellar said, “but we need her (in the middle) and she’s willing to take on that role this year.”
At the libero position, Bellar is looking for big things out of a small girl. Sophomore Jacey Wolf will replace Kautz. “She’s a little thing, but she’s just got a good sense of the game and reads the ball well and where it’s going to be, so I’m excited to watch her,” Bellar said.
Junior Morgan Miller also has moved up from the junior varsity and should see a lot of action from the right side.
Norfolk Catholic typically has a difficult schedule, and that won’t be any different in 2021.
“We’re going to see a lot of good teams this year. We start right off the bat with GACC, and they’re going to be really good this year,” Bellar said, referring to preseason Class C No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“And, then we see Pierce, too. So, we get swinging with Mid-State Conference games right away.”
Guardian Angels lost just one senior from last year’s state tournament team. “They have really good team chemistry,” Bellar said. “They also are a team that never lets the ball die without them going for it and the two Hass sisters (Sophia and Isabel) get everything up. So, they’ll be a challenge for us.”
The formidable slate also includes juggernauts Battle Creek twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic, David City Aquinas, Lutheran High Northeast twice and Wahoo Neumann. The Knights are also in tournaments that include traditional powers St. Paul, Kearney Catholic, Columbus Scotus and Wisner-Pilger.
Bellar spent a lot of quality time with the Knights this summer and said the team has been concentrating on three main areas of emphasis.
“The first is finding people to step into those leadership roles. We’re still figuring out who those are going to be.
“And then on the court, we’re focusing on our passing and also our ball control of being smart with the ball, not being too careless with it and having an idea of what we want to do with the ball instead of just hitting it over to get it over the net.”
Norfolk CATHOLIC varsity
n Seniors: Tiffani Peitz and Letezia Fumagalli
n Juniors: Saylor Fischer, Addison Corr, Piper Craig and Morgan Miller
n Sophomores: Jacey Wolf, Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Avery Yosten and Hanna Brummer