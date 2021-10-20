Alexus Sindelar of Pierce enjoyed basking in the glory after winning last year’s Class C individual state cross country championship. Unfortunately, a severe knee injury in February all but ended her chance at a repeat title.
But on Friday, Sindelar will return to Kearney to run the final cross country race of her high school career. This time, her mission will be to help the Bluejays in the team race.
The knee injury, suffered while playing basketball, caused Sindelar to miss the entire track season and half the cross country campaign. But the Pierce junior has displayed guts in going out and competing while wearing a heavy knee brace and despite being way behind her peers with regard to conditioning.
As Sindelar looked forward to her final competition, she saluted all of the girls she’s competed with and against over the past six years. “I’m thankful for anyone who goes out for cross country because it’s a tough sport,” Sindelar said. “You don’t do cross country unless you’re mentally strong and every single one who goes out there and runs, we’re all tough and so, it’s cool that we get to show that by running and competing against each other.”
Sindelar’s coach, Gary Shada, will be a busy guy on Friday. Both the Bluejay girls and boys qualified for state as teams. “It’s the first time that both the boys and girls teams have qualified for state in back-to-back years,” Shada said.
As his team prepared for Friday’s meet, Shada was optimistic that his teams would perform well. “They’ve all run the course before — we went to the UNK invite — so they know what to expect. For some of the kids, it’s going to be their third, for Callie (Arnold) and Alexus, their fourth trip to state, so they’re pretty familiar with it.”
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE junior Carson Noecker will be looking for his third straight Class C title. He’s also the defending all-class gold medalist.
While the Cedar Catholic High School student is famous for winning, he’s also known for the sportsmanship he displays as he congratulates every runner near the finish line.
“I can win, but it doesn’t define me as a person,” Noecker said. “It’s something God’s given me the ability to do, and I don’t want that to prevent me from being a good person.
“Everyone’s been putting in work over the summer and during this whole cross country season, everyone’s running a different race in life.
“Some people are going through a lot harder stuff than I am in my life, so just got to congratulate them for finishing. You’ve just got to give everyone a pat on the back and thank God for giving us the ability to be out here.”
BATTLE CREEK’S boys qualified as a team for the first time. But their coach is no stranger to the state meet.
Jonah Heng won the Class D individual state title in 2016 while competing for Norfolk Catholic. He said the key the last week of preparation is to not change a whole lot. “My coach (Doug Zoucha) always told me, and I think it rings true, ‘You don’t make yourself much better in those last eight days,’ but it’s that fine-tuning, your mentality, your confidence in yourself, making sure you’re keeping your body on a schedule, you’re going out and competing just like you did at districts.”
BLOOMFIELD/WAUSA is sending its girls team to state despite battling injuries all year.
Coach Duane Wilken had a kid with a stress fracture and another with a pre-stress fracture, which limited the amount of training that they could do.
Carrylee Martinson didn’t start running until the latter part of August, and her sister, two-time state medalist Christina Martinson, didn’t start training until Sept. 25. She then finished 14th in the C-3 district meet.
Besides the Martinsons, Wilken has district champ Darla Nelson. “She has run really well all season long,” Wilken said. “She’s gotten beat by one girl and that’s Jordyn Arens of Crofton on three different occasions. Other than that, she’s won all of her other races.”
On the boys side, Bloomfield/Wausa has district runner-up Addison Smith. “He’s done well all season long,” Wilken said. “His best race was out at O’Neill when he went against the (Ty) Schlueter kid of Ainsworth. He ran right with him for 2 miles and the Schlueter kid said that’s the farthest that anybody had actually run with him, at least up to that point of the season.”
WAYNE’S girls will be competing in the team race as well. Coach Courtney Maas has freshman twins Kyla and Jala Krusemark as well as junior Laura Hasemann to lead the way.
“It’s been an amazing season, a very hot one, which has been a little bit of a challenge for us,” Maas said. “We started off with four championships in a row.
“We came out third at conference and then we came out with district runner-up, which we’re very happy with.
“Our girls seem to be hitting their peak now. Their times are really improving. What’s really great for us is we’ve never had the top six in the same order.”