BATTLE CREEK — The Mid-State Conference was well represented at Omaha Burke in 2021.
Eight total state champions —seven individuals and one relay team — came from the conference. Two of them were all-class champions in their respective events.
At Tuesday evening’s annual meet, those athletes were honored for their accomplishments at Bob Schnitzler Field. Four of them — and two runners from the relay team — were competing, and wanted to show that they had plenty more to give.
None demonstrated that more than Carson Noecker, who broke the boys Class C state 3,200-meter run record for the third time this season and the fourth time in a calendar year. He finished in nine minutes, 11.70 seconds.
“I just knew that it would be a good running day for everyone really,” Necker said. “I just asked for God’s help and I guess today was my day.”
The race needed to be restarted twice due to timing issues; once right after the starting shot and another while the runners were already halfway through the first lap.
It was outweighed heavily by the pristine weather during the race, with blue skies, temperatures in the mid-50’s and a breeze on the home stretch.
“I just wanted to take advantage of that and truly cruise on that part and that’s what I tried doing,” he said.
Noecker’s counterpart in the girls 3,200 — Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens — took care of business in her race with a final time of 11:47.57, just over 20 seconds short of her season best.
The defending Class C champion had the bar set a little higher, but was proud of the progress she made.
“It wasn’t the time I was looking for, but I still worked to improve it,” she said.
TWO OF THOSE returning state champions hailed from the Fightin’ River, and each continued to make progress toward another trip to Burke.
Landon Olson took one step closer to defending his Class C long jump title after winning it with a distance of 22 feet, 9 inches, setting a Mid-State Conference record. He also took first place in the high jump (6-5) and the triple jump (42-5).
More often than not, there’s no telling what the weather will be like on any given day in Northeast Nebraska. Because of that, Olson stresses the importance of preparedness.
“The weather this year has been kind of unpredictable knowing when the meet’s going to be,” he said. “So you’ve got to kind of be ready at all times and always stay focused on what’s about to happen in your events.”
Olson’s three event wins were enough to lift Battle Creek to the team conference title in the boys division. The Braves also finished second in three individual events and the 4x800-meter relay behind Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“I thought our kids just did a good job taking advantage of good conditions,” coach Andrew Carlson said. “We had a lot of big marks and times so it was a good day for us.”
Mya Zohner sported the purple and gold in her run to the pole vault title last May. On Tuesday, she was beaten out by Zelie Sorensen of O’Neill for first.
Although it wasn’t her best performance, Zohner was able to see what exactly she did wrong, with every intent to fix it for districts in a little more than a week.
“I noticed my form wasn’t the greatest today and I think that it just came from the mindset,” she said. “I need to get a better mindset and just attack it and go for it.”
Zohner did take first place in the triple jump with a final distance of 34-4.
The Bravettes finished second behind Pierce in the team standings. The Bluejays had wins in five events; the shot put, discus, long jump, 1600 and 4x800.
“I just continue to be happy with how hard the girls work and compete every day,” coach Tim Waldner said. “To win a conference meet with as tough a conference as this is, it’s a big deal.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC’S boys 4x100-meter relay team — which won the Class C title a year ago — brought back half of its production from a year ago, but appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.
The Knights finished in a season-best 44.90, good for second place behind Pierce. The girls team finished with a season best of its own at 51.26, just one hundredth of a second behind Boone Central for first place.
Kade Pieper brought home wins in the boys shot put and discus throw. Channatee Robles kept on rolling in the high jump, this time winning first with a final height of 5-1.
Carter Janssen won the boys 100-meter dash and set a new personal record with a time of 11.10.
“Overall, I’m really happy with where we’re at,” coach Tim Kassmeier said. “Now we’ve just got to try and get ready for our meet on Thursday.”
JACKSON ROBERTS wasn’t among those honored during the break, but he’s got plenty of incentive to be there next year.
The junior from Boone Central was former teammates with Ryan Kramer, the defending all-class gold medalist in the 300-meter hurdles.
Roberts — son of Boone Central coach Susan Roberts — took a big step towards accomplishing what Kramer did and then some. On Tuesday, he had personal bests in the 300 and the 110 hurdles, setting a meet record in the former with 39.23.
The 110 is something Roberts has been comfortable with for a while, but the 300 took some getting used to.
“At the beginning of the season, the 300’s were really ugly,” he said. “Then I just kind of listened to my mom and just decided to race.”
Roberts credits a lot of his improvement to Tyler Carroll, a junior from Central City who won bronze at last year’s state Class B 110. He’s competed against him in some events this year and uses each of those showdowns as an opportunity to improve.
“I’ve competed against some really good athletes,” Roberts said. “He helped me push it and I still have to catch him, but it’s just been a lot of fun.”
There’s also the task of catching Kramer, who both serves to motivate Roberts and has also given him good advice.
“It motivates me a lot more because I have another year to even get faster,” Roberts said. “I‘ve talked to him a few times because he was doing a little running at UNL and he gave me some pointers and a few other things. He’s just been awesome.”
GIRLS
Team results: Pierce 125, Battle Creek 90, Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 57, Albion Boone Central 47, Norfolk Catholic 40, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37, Crofton 36, Wayne 34.
HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NCA, 5-1; 2. Mara Ranslem, ABC, 4-9. PV: 1. Zelie Sorensen, ONL, 10-6; 2. Mya Zohner, BAT, 10-6. LJ: 1. Gina Wragge, PIE, 16-4; 2. Reese Throener, GACC, 15 9½. TJ: 1. Zohner, BAT, 34-4; 2. Isabel Hass, GACC, 33-9½. SP: 1. Elly Piper, PIE, 44-9; 2. Jozy Piper, PIE, 44-3. DIS: 1. E. Piper, PIE, 137-9; 2. J. Piper, PIE, 133-10.
100: 1. Sorensen, ONL, 12.33; 2. Ashlyn Krohn, ABC, 12.71. 200: 1. Sorensen, ONL, 26.08; 2. Ranslem, ABC, 26.80. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 58.13; 2. Jocelyn Skoda, GACC, 1:00.71. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:17.91; 2. Callie Arnold, PIE, 2:27.96. 1600: 1. Arnold, PIE, 5:35.00; 2. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 5:35.73. 3200: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 11:47.57; 2. Sindelar, PIE, 12:22.69. 100 hurdles: 1. Maddie Oltmanns, BAT, 15.69; 2. Eva Hartzel, NCA, 16.06. 300 hurdles: 1. Ellie Tramp, CRO, 47.40; 2. Oltmanns, BAT, 49.22. 4x100: 1. Boone Central (KayLee Miller, Krohn, Ranslem, Penelope Dozler) 51.26; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 51.27. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Lauren Bernecker, Faith Christensen, Sophia Reifenrath, Kathol) 4:09.34. 4x800: 1. Pierce (Payten Simmons, Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Sindelar) 9:59.16; 2. Wayne, 10:05.97.
BOYS
Team results: Battle Creek 124, Albion Boone Central 96, Norfolk Catholic 86½, Pierce, 77½, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64, O’Neill 34½, Wayne 32½, Crofton 12.
HJ: 1. Landon Olson, BAT, 6-5; 2. Jaxon Lipker, ABC, 6-3. PV: 1. Mayson Ostermeyer, CRO, 13-0; 2. Kyler Dean, ONL, 11-6. LJ: 1. Olson, BAT, 22-9; 2. Jackson Roberts, ABC, 21-7. TJ: 1. Olson, 42-5, 2. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 41-11. SP: 1. Kade Pieper, NCA, 55-1½; 2. Jacob Ottis, BAT, 51-5. DIS: 1. Pieper, NCA, 151-9; 2. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 148-7.
100: 1. Carter Janssen, NCA, 11.10; 2. Parker Borer, ABC, 11.10. 200: 1. Borer, ABC, 22.64; 2. Sedjro Agoumba, WAY, 22.96. 400: 1. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 51.15; 2. Agoumba, WAY, 51.60. 800: 1. Alex Christo, ABC, 2:02.61; 2. Titis Tillman, BAT, 2:03.81. 1600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:37.12; 2. Ben Hammond, NCA, 4:43.83. 3200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:11.07; 2. Hammond, NCA, 10:15.80. 110 hurdles: 1. Roberts, ABC, 14.56; 2. Keaton Wattier, ONL, 14.63. 300 hurdles: 1. Roberts, ABC, 39.23; 2. Baron Buckendahl, BAT, 40.08. 4x100: 1. Pierce (Michael Kruntorad, Coleton Cooper, Kaden Johnson, Keenan Valverde) 44.45; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 44.90. 4x400: 1. Pierce (Cooper, Johnson, Addison Croghan, Benjamin Brahmer) 3:31.37; 2. Boone Central, 3:31.86. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Noecker, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens, Grant Arens) 8:24.50; 2. Battle Creek, 8:28.60.