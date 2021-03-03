LINCOLN — North Bend Central certainly looked the part of a defending state champion on Wednesday afternoon in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena when it overwhelmed Broken Bow 50-29.

North Bend led throughout — literally — as the Tigers were ahead for 31 minutes, 40 seconds of the game's 32 minutes.

"I think the experience of last year, if nothing else, taught them that they can be successful if they come ready to play this time of year," North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said, "We had a lull in the middle of the season — but once we got to the end of the year, they've really turned it on. I think that's the mark of an experienced team, if anything else."

Although it was the Nos. 4 vs. 5 in terms of seeding, there was a drastic difference of state tournament experience. While the Tigers were the defending champions, the Indians were making their first appearance since winning the 2003 Class C1 title.

"We played like a team that hadn't been here in 18 years," Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley said. "They have an incredible team, obviously. For my money, I think we just played the state champion."

North Bend got three steals in less than three minutes and seven in the first quarter. In turn, a defense that tended to single-cover sophomore Kaitlyn Emanuel — who came in averaging 16.8 points per game — led to the Tigers running their offense out of her in the high post.

"We really wanted to be aggressive from the high post area, and that's where she does her best work," Sterup said. "It was a really good situation for us, and she did a good job of attacking that early."

That led to some open looks from the perimeter early, such as Hannah Williams' 3-pointer in front of the Broken Bow bench on North Bend's second possession, or Cierra Kluthe's long 2 on the next possession.

And when those outside looks weren't open, Emanuel took it upon herself to score a game-high 25 points on 10 of 13 field-goal shooting, along with 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Joining her in double figures was junior Sydney Emanuel, who had 12 points on 5 of 8 field-goal shooting.

"I had to know when they were swarming me like that, I could kick out to my teammates who were going to knock down a good shot," Kaitlyn Emanuel said. "It was pretty unusual, I guess."

The Tigers used an 11-2 run when it held the Indians without a made field goal for 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the first half. Sydney and Kaitlyn Emanuel each added baskets late in the first quarter, and Kaitlyn added another for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Cierra Kluthe added another long two, and Kaitlyn Emanuel's basket less than two minutes later made it 25-9. Kaitlyn Emanuel added another tough dish into the basket for a 27-11 advantage midway through the second quarter. After the first bucket, North Bend led by at least 15 for the entire second half, stretching it to as much as 24 with more than three minutes left.

"They're a confident group," Sterup said. "They feel like they're going to win every game. Whether they are or not, they feel like they're going to. That's a good attitude to have."

NBC 19 8 12 11 — 50

BB 7 6 7 9 — 29

NORTH BEND CENTRAL (22-3): Hannah WIlliams 5; Kaitlyn Emanuel 25; Cierra Kluthe 7; Sydney Emanuel 12; Haley Johnson 1.

BROKEN BOW (23-2): Kailyn Scott 6; Kali Staples 5; Kya Scott 13; Kassidy Cyboron 3; Cassidy Schweitzer 2.

