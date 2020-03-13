LINCOLN — Defending state champ and No. 2 seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family chose the worst time to play its worst game of the season, falling to sixth-seeded Southern Valley 47-39 in the semifinals of the Class D1 state tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“They are better than I thought they were going to be,” Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse said. “Their man-to-man defense was pretty good and they can put some good athletes on the floor and they just made everything tough.
“There were no easy looks, nothing that was just going to fall in your lap. We like to pick apart some mismatches and we had a couple of inches on kids but they were big and they were tough and they were physical, too.”
Missed jump shots, layups and turnovers plagued the Bulldogs in the first quarter as they managed just five points in the first eight minutes, all from Bret Hanis.
“I want to go back and watch film and see how many shots we missed that you just feel would usually go down,” Hesse said. “It took us a long time to get any points in the paint. Typically, we come out, we're able to pass around a couple of times, get a good look at 3. I wish we could have got the inside going a little bit earlier.”
Cold shooting woes continued for the red and blue in the second quarter — and throughout the game. Hanis hit a tear drop in the lane early in the second quarter but then the Bulldogs went the remainder of the first half without a field goal until Jason Sjuts made a steal and found Aidan Weidner under the basket for a layup just before the buzzer to pull H/LHF within eight (23-15) at the half.
The Bulldogs got off to a great start in the second half as Jason Sjuts scored on back-to-back 3s to pull his team within two (23-21).
But just as soon as it appeared H/LHF was ready to take control, the Eagles from southwest Nebraska opened up a 7-0 run to lead by nine midway through the quarter and take that nine-point advantage into the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs desperately tried to get back into the game in the fourth quarter. A Jason Sujts bucket in the first minute made it a seven-point ballgame, but that's as close as they would get.
H/LHF continued to miss shots and had trouble getting offensive rebounds, corralling just two for the game.
“They boxed out well,” Hesse said. “Man-to-man defense is the easiest to defensive rebound out of. Everybody's accounted for. I think that ties into the lack of intensity that we had just all the way around. “
The Bulldogs forced several turnovers with their full-court pressure. But the Eagles were also able to break the press a couple of times and score on easy layups.
“If we string a couple of plays together, we're pretty tough in a hurry,” Hesse said. “We can be a different team, and we just never could get more than two good things to bounce our way and string it into something bigger.”
Hanis led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Jason Sjuts added 12. Jordan Quinn had a game-high 17 points for Southern Valley, and teammate Clayton Berry had 16.
The Bulldogs were to have played top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's for third place on Saturday morning at Lincoln Northeast.
“We didn't come down here to play for third place,” Hesse said, “but we get St. Pat's, that'll be a fun game. They're a pretty good team, too, so just hope we can take care of business.”
Class D1 quarterfinal
Southern Valley 12 11 9 15 — 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 5 10 8 16 — 39
SOUTHERN VALLEY (21-5): Brody Yant 1 3-6 5; Jaden Quinn 5 4-4 17; Clayton Berry 6 4-7 16; Draden Best 1 0-0 2; Carter Bose 3 1-2 7; Beau Baily 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 12-21 47.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (25-4): Bret Hanis 6 2-2 15; Aiden Weidner 3 0-0 6; Jason Sjuts 4 2-8 12; Jacob Sjuts 1 4-6 6; Totals 14 8-16 39.