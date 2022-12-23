A look at the media news indicates that the longest-running deepest, darkest secret is Donald Trump’s taxes.
Pshaw! Not true at all. The longest-running deepest, darkest secret is actually our (yours and mine) running charges in checkout lines of stores.
When we go to the checkout lines of stores, we often can’t see the computer screen as our items are rung up by the cashier. Too frequently, the cashier runs our items through the scanner, the charges total up on a screen that only the cashier can see, and then we are presented with a total to pay. It is only after payment is complete that we get a receipt and can see an itemized list of prices for our purchases.
If you are young, you probably don’t think of this as a secret at all. Rather, it’s just business as usual. The rest of us, however, remember when we could see the prices of each item as cash registers rang up our purchases, so we could immediately spot when an item was accidentally double-rung or when we were overcharged for an item.
For a while, grocery store carts had calculators on them so that we could add up items as we placed them in the court and know what we could expect to pay when we checked out. But, honestly, there were enough other things to do while shopping — such as checking things off a list, figuring out what was for supper that night and corralling kids — that calculator use quickly became a nonstarter.
It’s easier to focus on total expenditures one time only in the store — when your purchases are being rung up.
But now, with so many stores featuring screens that only the cashier can see, customers are often unable to check their totals until they are handed a receipt.
That situation is rather inconvenient because you don’t want to hold up a line by checking your receipt before you give up your spot to the next person — and yet, if you wait until you leave the store and there is an error, you then have to go back and get the error corrected, which is a ridiculous waste of time.
At least some states or counties have laws requiring stores’ screens to face the customers. To my knowledge, Nebraska does not have such a law. If it does, there are plenty of stores that are violating this law.
Society has become amazingly complacent about this issue. I think that people have become so reliant on technology that they trust it more than their own eyes and ears and brains to figure out their business. (A good use of brains is mental math — you know, that thing people used to do before calculators. You can use mental math to approximate your total to double-check the reasonableness of the total as proclaimed by the cashier.)
When people do acknowledge that technology is not always reliable, it seems to be with an “oh, well” type of attitude — as in “Oh, well, what can you do?”
When we buy gas, we see the cost as we fill up our vehicles. When we buy a house or a car, we see the total price as well as a breakdown of the associated costs on various forms before we sign. Why don’t we demand the same of our purchases at grocery and retail stores?
As citizens, we seem intent on government revealing its hush-hush information. As consumers, we seem content to allow stores to hide the specifics of our purchases. Can someone let me in on THAT secret, please?
