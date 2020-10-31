O’NEILL — A decision on an appeal regarding TC Energy’s application for a pipeline construction permit in Holt County will wait a little longer.
Following nearly 3½ hours of testimony by 60 individuals during a public hearing on Thursday at O’Neill’s community center, the Holt County board of adjustment recessed until Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.
The appeal is the result of a February decision by Holt County supervisors to deny the permit until conditions laid out by the county planning commission are met.
Patrick Pepper, a TC Energy attorney with the Omaha law firm MacGrath North, requested board of adjustment members to deny the appeal for two reasons.
“At the time of application, we did have possession of property,” he said.
Pepper argued supervisors interpreted the word drainage, in the zoning ordinance, to mean private drain tiles.
“Private drain tile, as contrasted with culverts, ditches and waterways is not identifiable unless the owner of the private drain tile tells you where it is. To read the words private drain tile into an ordinance that doesn’t say that would read an impossibility into that ordinance. We don’t think that’s correct, under Nebraska law, an interpretation can be given to a word to make the ordinance literally impossible to comply with,” Pepper said.
TC Energy submitted two pieces of information with its application, including a detailed plan if the company encounters drain tile during construction, which includes to avoid, move around or replace any private drain tile.
Pepper said a map containing marked private drain tiles also was presented.
Kerry Kopecky of O’Neill asked board members to reject the permit.
“All landowners have not signed, and not all drain tiles have been identified,” Kopecky said.
Jeanne Crumly of Page, in a submitted letter read during the hearing, asked that the voice of the citizens not simply be listened to, but heard.
Crumly said Holt County residents, in general, are trusting people.
“We know that in many cases our word is our bond. We build fences with our neighbors by verbal agreement. We make land leases and agreements by our verbal commitment. If someone has abused our trust, they have often lost a partner for life. When we attach that business arrangement with TransCanada, or whatever their most recent name is, they abused our relationship and cannot be trusted, not by landowners and not by you,” Crumly said.
“Their business model seems to be to buy the politician, write the laws and legislation, court the local officials, make lofty promises, throw out a few T-shirts and bulldoze the landowner. We are definitely the obstacle, not the partner.”
Other area residents voiced concerns about the company using eminent domain, the accuracy of environmental impact studies and setback rules.
Jim Powers, a TC Energy attorney, reminded the board its job was not to decide if the pipeline is good or bad.
“The Nebraska Public Service Commission was given that task,” he said. “Your job is to determine if the denial of the construction permit was correct. It’s a narrow question before you. Did the board of supervisors err on denying the permit?”
Gene Kelly, board of adjustment chairman, asked TC Energy lawyers how easements were cleared.
Pepper said the company negotiated a vast number of easements and some were the result of condemnation.
Jeremy Stevens, a board member, asked what measures the company took to identify drain tiles.
Pepper said TC Energy attempted to talk to landowners and drain tiles have been identified on a map of the county.
“We have satisfied the county board and will continue to supplement information,” Powers added.