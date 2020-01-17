The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of December.
Commercial
Bob Lyon construction, Chris Nguyen, 2100 Market Lane, No. 600, construct/remodel tenant space for nail salon; Omaha Neon Sign Co. Inc., Madison County Bank, 1650 N. 13th St., install 3 on-premise new building signs; Love Signs Inc., Fountain Point Medical, 3901 W Norfolk Ave., installation of three on-premise signs; Praest Contracting, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, 700 E. Eisenhower Ave., permit for construction to add seed storage; Beckenhauer Construction, Faith Regional Health Services, 110 N. 29th St., construct for an addition to hospital.
Residential
Granville Custom Homes Inc., Granville Custom Homes Inc., 800 Ferguson Drive, new single family dwelling; Granville Custom Homes Inc., Granville Custom Homes Inc., 804 Ferguson Drive, new single family dwelling; Granville Custom Homes Inc., Granville Custom Homes Inc., 806 Ferguson Drive, new single family dwelling; Granville Custom Homes Inc., Granville Custom Homes Inc., 808 Ferguson Drive, mew single family dwelling; Granville Custom Homes Inc., Granville Custom Homes Inc., 810 Ferguson Drive, new single family dwelling; Wolfe Custom Homes, Terry and Karen Wolfe, 1304 N. 30th St., construct new single family dwelling; Walters Homes Inc., Walters Homes Inc., 1202 Westbrook Drive, new single family dwelling; Chad and Christine Kingham, Chad and Christine Kingham, 1109 Grant Ave., construction of basement remodel; Archers Home Improvement, Chad and Christine Kingham, 1109 Grant Ave., construction for two egress windows; Board's Home Improvement, Brian and Meghan Bursch, 2608 W. Maple Ave., construction for an egress window; Ronald Follette, Ronald Follette, 202 S. 13th Place, demolition of house, remove concrete slab; Brad Tunink, Brad Tunink, 412 W. Northwestern Ave., permit to construct a detached garage; Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, 805 S. Chestnut St., construct new tri-plex unit; Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties 809 S Chestnut St., construct new tri-plex unit; Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, 813 S Chestnut St., construct new tri-plex unit; Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, 817 S Chestnut St., construct new tri-plex unit; Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, 821 S. Chestnut St., construct new tri-plex unit; Seth Lange, Seth Lange, 2404 W. Norfolk Ave., construct to remodel basement; Borgmann Construction Inc., Smokin' Stans, 114 W. Madison Ave., construct for covered patio addition; Jessica Truex, Aaron and Jessica Truex, 604 E. Maple Ave., construct to install basement wall supports; Thrasher Basement Systems, Nick and Amber Weber, 403 Pierce St., construct to install power braces; Quality Storage Building LLC, Adrian Hanft, 2700 Rolling Hills Drive, construction for a pre-built shed set on slab; Cook Builders, Marvin Rosberg, 2020 W. Eisenhower Ave., construct 45-foot-by-60-foot storage building; Matthew 25 Holdings LLC, Michael Onnen, 704 Koenigstein Ave., construct for remodel; Wisnieski Construction Inc., Wisnieski Construction Inc., 1212 W. Nebraska Ave., construct for home remodel.