Dealing with COVID during the holidays

Since COVID is still around and Christmas isn’t too far away, the question of what the holidays will look like arises. Shortages on toys may make it stressful for parents, leading to increased Black Friday sales to get the requested gifts. Also, online shopping will inevitably be extremely congested as the holidays draw closer. Although most kids would probably be just as grateful for a Buzz Lightyear figurine as they would be for a Paw Patrol pup, parents really just want their kids to have extreme joy on Christmas Day. On the bright side, the majority of children just look forward to seeing if Santa ate their cookies and drank their milk.
Most grocery stores are fully restocked. Maybe a delicious ham with green bean casserole can make up for the lack of the desired presents. After all, children only play with their Christmas gifts for about a week after Christmas, until their attention diverts to other toys that they swear they’ll ask for next year.
Families should be able to celebrate together this year. The reunions of families are bound to add to the Christmas cheer. Even though it may hurt that not all members of the family will be present, the atmosphere of Christmas will surely bring healing. After putting up the Christmas tree, hanging lights and placing Santas all around the house, Christmas is truly going to feel like Christmas this year.
Overall, the important message that will be known this year is that Christmas is not all about the toys and food. It’s about being with family and sharing the true meaning of Christmas. If families believe Christmas won’t be a success without the perfect presents, then they will surely miss out on the joy that Christmas is intended to provide.