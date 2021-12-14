Although COVID is still lingering, I believe that the holidays will look pretty normal this year. Many people already gathered with their family and friends for Thanksgiving this year. I believe that the holidays are going to look similar to Thanksgiving.
Although there might be some shortages of toys, I do not believe that this will make Christmas less merry. Christmas is about getting together with family and friends and enjoying each other’s company. This is what makes Christmas merry, being around family and getting to spend time with them. I think that many families will be able to reunite this year. I know a lot of people were not able to do normal holiday activities with their families last year because of COVID, but I believe that many families will be gathering this year.
COVID is still around, but it is not as major of an issue as it was last year. I know that my family will be gathering this year to celebrate the holidays. I look forward to Christmas time every year because of the memories I get to make with my family.