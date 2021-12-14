The holidays are a special time of the year. Along with all the food, presents, word of Jesus and family, there is a ton of joy and happiness. Although COVID still may be lingering, I don’t think this Christmas will be any different from any of my past Christmas experiences.
Throughout the world, there are many toy shortages. There may not be as many presents for some children and families (or any at all), but I think that is OK. The reason for the season is not about gifts and presents but rather Jesus’ birth and spending time with the people we love. The season shouldn’t and won’t be any less merry than prior Christmases due to toy shortages or fewer presents.
Presents are great, don’t get me wrong, but I think we all need to step back once in a while during the holiday seasons and remember the real reason for Christmas. If you can’t give a present, give your love, joy and peace. People will remember memories a lot more than they will remember any present given. I hope this 2021 holiday season is the most merry and special one yet. May peace and good will shower over everyone this Christmas.