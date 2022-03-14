Every year the clocks move forward an hour for daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March. Daylight saving time then ends on the first Sunday in November. I really like daylight saving time and enjoy it throughout the summer. I believe that daylight saving time is beneficial and helps a lot of people out.
Daylight saving time doesn’t really affect my work in school, but it affects my work outside of school. It is nice to have an extra hour of sunlight after getting out of school and throughout the summer. When I get home from school or after work during the summer, I am able to complete tasks and projects. It is difficult during the winter to get things done outside because it is getting dark at 6 p.m. In the summertime, it is nice to have an extra hour to do things and get things done outside.
I don’t see any cons in daylight saving time. It is not light out as early in the morning, but most of the time people aren't even up or are driving to work. I would rather have light at the end of the day than in the morning.