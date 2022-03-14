Daylight saving time is still beneficial

Daylight saving time is a time when all clocks are advanced forward an hour. Although everyone loses an hour of sleep that night, darkness falls at a later time. This is beneficial to most as people are able to enjoy the light longer into the night.
I feel as though daylight saving time is beneficial. By moving forward our clocks, during the warmer months of the year, darkness falls later in the night. This allows us to make better use of the daylight during the summer months.
I personally have not seen a difference in my school work during daylight saving time. I may feel a bit more tired the day everything springs forward an hour; however, after that I feel completely normal. I get used to the new way time is and change my schedule accordingly.
The biggest pro of daylight saving time is that there is more light to enjoy in the evening. Before daylight saving, it got dark by six, resulting in feeling sleepy and not very energetic. More light allows for more time to enjoy the outdoors. It also minimizes the energy consumption because there is more natural light. Less artificial light is needed, which also means lower costs for people’s bills.
Many say that daylight saving time is bad for people’s health. Changing sleep patterns makes certain people’s bodies react in different ways. Some say that heart attacks increase around daylight saving time. Another con to daylight saving is that it drops productivity. The day after everyone loses an hour of sleep, everyone just wants to sleep and relax all day long.
Daylight saving time affects everyone differently. I actually enjoy the fact that it gets darker later into the night. There are both pros and cons to the subject matter, though, and every person has his or her own personal opinions on it.