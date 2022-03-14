Daylight saving time happens every March and November. This is the practice of advancing clocks during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time. The reason for daylight saving was to save energy during the world wars.
I feel daylight saving is fine. It does not affect me much, and I don’t really have a strong opinion on it at all. I like that in the warmer months, it is light out much longer and, in the winter, it is dark out early. My school work and responsibilities that I have during high school have never been affected by daylight saving time because it is just something we as citizens all have to do. Our phones even do it for us nowadays.