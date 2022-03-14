Daylight saving time happens every March and November. This is the practice of advancing clocks during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time. The reason for daylight saving was to save energy during the world wars.

I feel daylight saving is fine. It does not affect me much, and I don’t really have a strong opinion on it at all. I like that in the warmer months, it is light out much longer and, in the winter, it is dark out early. My school work and responsibilities that I have during high school have never been affected by daylight saving time because it is just something we as citizens all have to do. Our phones even do it for us nowadays.

Daylight saving time is still beneficial

Daylight saving time is a time when all clocks are advanced forward an hour. Although everyone loses an hour of sleep that night, darkness falls at a later time. This is beneficial to most as people are able to enjoy the light longer into the night.

Crofton upended by Hastings St. Cecilia

LINCOLN — The Crofton Warriors' dream of back-to-back state titles came to a close Thursday, as they lost to the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks 39-36 in the semifinals of the Nebraska Class C2 girls basketball tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.