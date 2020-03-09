Daylight saving is the worst day

In my opinion, one of the worst days of the year might be the start of daylight saving time. Losing that hour of sleep has you drowsy and usually a little crabby the next morning. It would probably make sense to go to bed an hour earlier, but who has time for that? There are people who are against daylight saving time, and, in my opinion, this is the most logical reason for why they are. Though the first day is usually pretty rough, I am completely for daylight saving time, and I think that we should keep utilizing the system.
The concept of daylight saving time was first thought of by Benjamin Franklin in the late 1700’s but wasn’t implemented until the early 1900’s. It was made popular by Germany during WWI. Their goal was to minimize the usage of artificial light in order to save on fuel costs. Franklin’s suggestion, on the other hand, was that farmers should get up an hour earlier during the summer to make better usage of the daylight for working hours. We adapted this by changing our clocks during that certain part of the year instead.
There are so many benefits associated with daylight saving time that I think it would be hard to move away from it. Recently, the United States has extended daylight saving time until after Halloween. This protects trick-or-treaters by giving them an extra hour of daylight. Making the most of the daylight hours saves energy and lets outdoor workers get more work done. There are also other benefits associated with daylight saving time including lower crime rates and less traffic accidents.
After looking at these benefits, I don’t see any reason for getting rid of daylight saving time. It leads to several good things and it really isn’t hurting anyone (except for maybe the first day).