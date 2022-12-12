STANTON — They may look young, but the David City Scouts showed Saturday that age can sometimes be deceiving.
The Scouts, with seven freshmen and sophomores on their 11-man roster, wrestled with a level of experience that defied their age, winning five individual titles and claiming eight medals to pull away late and take the team title at the Stanton Invitational.
The Scouts, ranked ninth in Class C by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, won seven of eight matches in the medal round to close out the day 17 points ahead of runner-up Plainview, which was ranked fifth in Class D by the NSWCA coming into the 19-team meet.
“Seven of our 11 guys are either freshmen or sophomores, so it’s a young team, but they’re not young when it comes to the time they’ve put into the sport,” Scouts coach Tanner Thiem said. “That’s starting to pay off for us, and the kids are starting to make a name for themselves.”
The Scouts were led by senior Barrett Andel, who dominated the 170-pound weight class and had four pins on the day, finishing with a second-period pin over Kale Korth of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“His nickname is ‘The Bull’ because he’s always moving forward and he’s just a big, strong farm boy,” Thiem said.
Freshman Hayden Schmit and sophomore Lukas Sabata led the David City youth movement with first-place efforts. Schmit was 5-0 in round-robin action at 106 pounds and knocked off Class D No. 5 Abraham Lopez of Guardian Angels Central Catholic to highlight his winning effort, while Sabata edged John Leija of Plainview in a close 5-4 battle to take top honors at 152 pounds.
The return of junior Keaton Kloke was also a highlight for the Scouts, as he dominated Hugo Sanchez of Madison in a 12-2 major decision to win at 120 pounds. Brayden Johnson also earned a title for David City, using a third-period pin over Trey Johnson of Pender to win at 132 pounds.
Runner-up Plainview kept things close with David City for much of the day before fading a little in the final round.
“We started off really good, but I thought we could have wrestled better that last round,” Pirates coach Dean Boyer said.
The Pirates end the day with four champions, as rated wrestlers Jordan Mosel (132), Kyler Mosel (138), Tanner Frahm (152) and heavyweight Xander Albin were all winners.
“Jordan and Kyler both wrestled very well for us today, as did Tanner and Xander,” Boyer said. “They really stepped it up today for us.”
Although they came up short in the team race, Boyer said the Pirates would continue to improve as the season goes along.
“We have four guys who are dropping down a weight, and we’ll insert another guy in the varsity lineup after Christmas and I think that will really help us out, especially in duals,” he said. “We have some guys that need to get better, but we have a lot of season left, so hopefully we can get them there.”
Sixth-ranked Carter Beckman of Elgin Public/Pope John won a close 3-2 decision over Brittin Valentine of David City at 126 pounds. Returning state qualifier Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast pinned fourth-ranked Daven Whitely of Lyons-Decatur Northeast in the first minute of their 220-pound championship match.
Other championship winners included Ajay Gubbels of Quad County Northeast at 182 pounds and James Rolf of Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 195.
Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast both came away with some hardware during Saturday’s meet, highlighted by a first-place effort from the Knights’ 113-pounder, Yair Santiago.
The Knights finished a solid seventh and had six top-four finishes on the day, led by Santiago. Mason Dusek was the consolation champion at 160 pounds, while Zachary Foecking (106), Blaise Kann (120) and Oliver Daniel (132) all earned fourth-place finishes.
Lutheran High Northeast came home with one medal for the day, with Justus Searight placing fourth at 138 pounds.
Stanton Invitational
Team standings
David City 216, Plainview 199, Quad County NE 116, Hartington CC 108.5, Madison 106.5, Pender 99, Norfolk Catholic 98, Stanton 88, GACC 86, Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lyons-Decatur NE 46, Wakefield 44, Osmond 40, St. Mary’s 28, Elgin/Pope John 25, Lutheran High NE 25, Scribner-Snyder 7, Tri County NE 7, Bancroft-Rosalie 3.
Championship results
106: Hayden Schmit, DC, pinned Abraham Lopez, GACC, 2:15. 113: Yair Santiago, NC, maj. dec. Landon Hansen, Plainview, 12-4. 120: Keaton Kloke, DC, maj. dec. Hugo Sanchez, Madison, 12-2. 126: Carter Beckman, EPPJ, dec. Brittin Valentine, DC, 3-2. 132: Brayden Johnson, DC, pinned Trey Johnson, Pender, 5:15. 138: Jordan Mosel, Plainview, pinned Braeden Kleinschmit, HCC, 3:17. 145: Kyler Mosel, Plainview, maj. dec. Jaxon Vinson, Osmond, 9-0.
152: Lukas Sabata, DC, dec. John Leija, Plainview, 5-4. 160: Tanner Frahm, Plainview, def. Caden Ickler, Plainview, medical forfeit. 170: Barrett Andel, DC, pinned Kale Korth, HCC, 2:41. 182: Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, pinned Cole Bensen, HCC, 2:37. 195: James Rolf, GACC, pinned Andrew Duncan, Pender, 1:53. 220: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned Daven Whitley, L-D, 0:50. 285: Xander Albin, Plainview, dec. Jackson Masek, LL, 3-1 (SV).
Consolation results
106: Ethan Gregory, QCNE, maj. dec. Zachary Foecking, NC, 13-2. 113: Kendall Schindler, DC, def. Kein Pedraza, Madison, forfeit. 120: Samuel Chase, Wakefield, pinned Blaise Kann, NC, 1:39. 126: Robert Aschoff, Osmond, dec. Noah Brichacek, GACC, 7-3. 132: Alexander Molina, Madison, dec. Oliver Daniel, NC, 6-4 (SV). 138: Luke Polivka, DC, def. Justus Searight, LHNE, forfeit. 145: Jayden Reed, Stanton, pinned Dagoberto Gastelum, Madison, 4:40.
152: Kaden Kment, Stanton, pinned Gavin Wortman, QCNE, 1:55. 160: Mason Dusek, NC, pinned Gage Jensen, QCNE, 2:03. 170: Mauricio Hernandez, Madison, pinned Wyatt Doerr, Plainview, 2:15. 182: Jace Rosenkrans, St. Mary’s, pinned Becker Pohlman, Stanton, 4:56. 195: Weston Heine, HCC, pinned Garrett Hansen, Stanton, 1:18. 220: Colton Sanderson, Pender, dec. Hayven Stewart, Plainview, 8-5. 285: Carsten Knobbe, GACC, pinned Lance Stange, QCNE, 0:45.