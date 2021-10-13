A recent data analysis showed Norfolk is a relatively safe community when it comes to violent crime, but drug offenses and petty crimes remain prominent.
According to the most recent data made available by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program, Norfolk had the 10th highest violent crime rate of 15 Nebraska cities with more than 10,000 people.
Some Nebraska cities that meet the 10,000-plus population criteria, such as Kearney, were not included on the UCR’s most recent report. Law enforcement agencies are not required to contribute data to the report.
The violent crime rates in communities across the state are calculated by determining the number of violent crimes committed per 1,000 people in towns of at least 10,000 people. Violent crime is classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
The most recent national UCR report indicated that Norfolk had a violent crime rate of 1.30 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Norfolk’s violent crime rate is lower than that of similar-sized cities like North Platte (3.75), Papillion (1.94), Fremont (1.85) and Hastings (1.82) — but slightly higher than Columbus (1.20) and La Vista (1.10).
Don Miller, Norfolk’s police chief, attributed the city’s moderate violent crime rate to the combination of having a community that’s committed to promoting safety, a proactive police force and determined prosecutors.
“Our view on crime is that you’ve got to treat everybody well but hold them accountable when they make a mistake,” he said. “In our community, we do that. If there are bad actors, we look for them and get them in the court system.”
The police chief said an additional factor could be that Norfolk isn’t located along the interstate, unlike cities like Grand Island and North Platte. Interstate communities have the potential to be hubs for high crime activity, he said.
Statewide, Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln, respectively, sport the highest violent crime rates in Nebraska, according to UCR data. South Sioux City, which has a rate of 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people, has the highest violent crime rate in Northeast Nebraska and the sixth highest in the state.
While data has shown that violent crime in Norfolk isn’t excessive, there are indicators that point to the city and county having a noteworthy drug presence.
According to a Daily News analysis, Madison County — which has a population of roughly 35,000 people — had the second highest felony case rate between the fiscal years 2018-2020 out of every Nebraska county between 30,000 and 40,000 people. Areas analyzed also include Dodge, Scotts Bluff, Lincoln, Platte and Adams counties.
According to annual caseload reports from the Nebraska Judicial Branch, 9,906 cases (felony, misdemeanor and traffic) were filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office from 2018 to 2020. Of those, 1,188 (12%) were filed as felonies.
In comparison, Dodge County, whose seat is Fremont, had 3,000 more total cases filed in the same timeframe than Madison County but still had fewer felonious filings (1,166). Platte County, whose population is largely filled by Columbus, had 765 felony cases filed from 2018 to 2020, which is about 36% less than Madison County.
The number of cases filed in that three-year timeframe in Adams County in central Nebraska was almost identical to that of Madison County, but Adams County had 332 (28%) fewer felonies filed.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said a large number of the felony cases filed in Madison County are related to drugs, but he doesn’t think drug charges are much more prominent than other crimes. Other crimes like theft, terroristic threats and forgery are also common, he said.
The work of local law enforcement agencies in thwarting crime and locating drug sources within the county is a major factor in the county seeing a consistently high number of felonious offenses, Smith said. But he wouldn’t go so far as to say that drugs, namely meth, are simply more of a problem in Madison County than other parts of the state.
“Law enforcement does a pretty good job of catching people, and we do a pretty good job of prosecuting them,” he said. “… I’m not sure it’s really a drug hub; I’d consider hubs the places that manufacture and transfer easily.”
Madison County’s felony rate over the past three years was higher than the counties of Platte, Lincoln, Adams and Dodge. The only county with 30,000-40,000 people having a higher rate of felonies filed was Scotts Bluff County.
Miller said Norfolk and Madison County use an aggressive approach when it comes to combating drug usage in the area. Stiff traffic patrol leads to drug busts, which Miller said can play a major role in preventing violent crimes.
“We deal with the small things before they become big things,” he said. “When you look at why you might have a low violent crime rate, it’s because we’re out there dealing with those problems. We don’t always make everybody happy, but we take those things seriously, we make arrests and we hold people accountable.”
Drug usage and violent crimes can go hand in hand, Miller said, which necessitates holding drug offenders accountable.
The chief said he’s seen crime numbers fluctuate since he first started at the Norfolk Police Division in 1990, but that crime, as a whole, has gone down since then. Miller said he anticipates an uptick in crime moving forward because of several circumstances, but avoiding the decriminalization of drugs can help derail that possible increase.
“If you look at some of the communities that decriminalize drug and misdemeanor offenses, the violent crimes will erupt,” Miller said. “It’s cause and effect; we don’t have to be heavy-handed, but we do need to take it seriously.”